SALT LAKE CITY — Prince Harry and Meghan’s home renovations cost taxpayers a lot of cash, according to The Associated Press.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home was recently renovated with a cost of 2.4 million pounds (or about $3.06 million in dollars), which all came from taxpayer money, according to The Associated Press.

The couple’s home, called Frogmore Cottage, received multiple renovations that reworked five separate properties into one.

However, the royal couple paid for all of the fixtures, fittings and furniture themselves, according to The Associated Press.

British taxpayers reportedly paid 67 million pounds ($85.2 million) on the monarchy from 2018 to 2019, which is 41 percent higher than the year before, according to the Associated Press.