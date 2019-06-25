SALT LAKE CITY — Prince Harry and Meghan’s home renovations cost taxpayers a lot of cash, according to The Associated Press.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home was recently renovated with a cost of 2.4 million pounds (or about $3.06 million in dollars), which all came from taxpayer money, according to The Associated Press.
The couple’s home, called Frogmore Cottage, received multiple renovations that reworked five separate properties into one.
However, the royal couple paid for all of the fixtures, fittings and furniture themselves, according to The Associated Press.
British taxpayers reportedly paid 67 million pounds ($85.2 million) on the monarchy from 2018 to 2019, which is 41 percent higher than the year before, according to the Associated Press.
- “The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with our responsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied royal palaces estate,” said Michael Stevens, the keeper of the Privy Purse, who is responsible for the monarchy’s accounts, according to The Associated Press.
- “The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property,” he said. “Substantially all fixtures and fittings were paid for by Their Royal Highnesses.”