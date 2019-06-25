SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon’s Prime Day will last two full days for 2019.

Amazon announced that Prime Day will begin on Monday, July 15, and run for 48 hours straight. There will reportedly be more than 1 million deals for buyers across the world, especially deals on Alexa devices.

“Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, in a released statement. “Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member – when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16.”

Flashback: Last year, Prime Day lasted for 36 hours, which was 12 hours longer than in years past. Amazon has held its prime day since July 2015 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, according to CNN. Amazon had $1.5 billion in sales last year, according to the company.