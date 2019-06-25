I'm in Hong Kong. As I walk the streets where recent demonstrations have drawn up to 2 million local citizens, it's calm today. The streets have been cleaned up, but I see a discarded face visor and face masks from protests last week that surrounded the Central Police Headquarters and other government buildings and disrupted traffic and government operations. Recent demonstrations recall to mind scenes I witnessed 30 years ago in Beijing.

In late May 1989, I was part of a USAF delegation visiting China. The delegation was led by the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff and included several USAF general officers. Hosted by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander, we were welcomed with ceremonies and an official dinner in the Great Hall of the People. The next day, we were taken to visit Mao’s Mausoleum and see the reputed remains of Mao Zedong.

To get to the mausoleum, we traveled through Tiananmen Square, passing hundreds of demonstrators who for about a month had been camped out in the Square calling for greater democracy in China. We drove past the statue called “Lady Liberty,” which looked remarkably like the U.S. Statue of Liberty. Students and young people grouped around the statue waved and hollered as our motorcade bearing U.S. flags passed. We got out of the vehicles and entered the mausoleum. Immediately the motorcade drove away — likely to avoid the possibility of being attacked by demonstrators. After passing through the memorial, the motorcade picked us up on the other side — away from the Square. Our travels continued to other parts of China, including a visit to Lhasa, Tibet, then on to Hong Kong and back to Washington, D.C.

We had been back less than a week when China declared martial law and the military moved into Tiananmen Square on June 4 to remove the demonstrators. I was shocked. Days before we had witnessed the young people peacefully waving signs and calling for more liberty in China. The attack by soldiers on those in and around the Square, resulting in the death of hundreds or thousands, stunned people everywhere. Perhaps the greatest realization was that when China's leaders fear a threat to their power and control, nothing is beyond consideration.

But today I am in Hong Kong for a friend's wedding. Over the past two weeks, up to 2 million Hong Kong citizens have taken to the streets to protest against moves by Hong Kong leaders, with approval of China's leaders, to pass an extradition law that citizens fear would further reduce assurances people have that the "one country, two systems" promises made by China to last for at least 50 years from the 1997 return of Hong Kong to China will not be honored. People are scared and angry. However, due to the demonstrations, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suspended the bill but denied to scrap it all together.

Perhaps one factor that could affect the outcome of the Hong Kong standoff is the current trade dispute between China and the United States. This is something many of China's leaders consider meddling in their internal affairs. President Xi Jinping may feel the need to act strongly on other fronts to blunt internal criticism that he is giving in to U.S. and other countries' demands on trade. Another reason could be to convey a warning to Taiwan not to think about moves toward independence.

Today it appears both sides are exercising a remarkable degree of patience and restraint. However, if demonstration leaders push too hard for demands that are seen by Chinese leaders as a threat to their control and authority, the situation could escalate and lead to serious confrontation. History has shown when China’s leaders fear any loss of control, they will do what they need to do to maintain and increase that control.