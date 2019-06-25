After looking through my Saturday paper and seeing the story on Tooth Fairy money, I just have to comment, what is next? How many flies fit on the back of a green frog?

What about a study to see what is the average summer temperature of drying cement, maybe broken down into the various neighborhoods of Salt Lake City?

Surely there are more survey and newspaper worthy matters than what we give our children for a lost tooth. Some people and businesses must have way too much time on their hands.

David Johnson

Murray