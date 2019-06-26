Unattended guns in the home make suicides easier than they should be. Suicide is a serious problem in Utah, particularly among our youths. Utah has the fifth-highest number of suicides in the country, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24. Utahns need to take steps to help prevent these tragedies. In this past legislative session, legislators debated a number of bills regarding suicide prevention and firearm safety.

HB87, sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth Weight, was one of those bills. This bill would have helped decrease the youth suicide rate by encouraging safe storage of firearms. The bill would have done that by making it a class B criminal misdemeanor if a gun owner fails to securely store a loaded gun in a place that the owner knows, or has reason to believe, is accessible by a minor or a person legally restricted from possessing the firearm.

As a teenager, I am deeply concerned about the rising rate of depression in kids my age. I am troubled that many gun-related suicides could be prevented by laws requiring people to safely store their loaded firearms.

While HB87 would not eradicate the rising suicide epidemic in Utah, it would certainly be a step in the right direction toward a safer Utah for me and my peers. I was, therefore, disappointed to see that the Utah Legislature failed to pass HB87 in 2019. For the safety of Utahns across the state, I hope that HB87 will return and will be passed by the Legislature in 2020. If you agree, I urge you to contact your legislators and ask them to support HB87.

Benjamin Kanter

Granite, Salt Lake County