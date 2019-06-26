Over the last 74 years, ever since the end of World War II, our country has been the leader in promoting peace, free trade and better health for all. This was accomplished through treaties between many nations and was especially successful with Europe and North and Central America.

Since our last election, President Trump has pulled the United States out of several of those agreements, put taxes and tariffs on many imported goods, and, as in the case of Iran, put extreme financial pressure on their economy and limits on their exports.

All this has greatly diminished the trust other countries have in our government. And, we may ask, who or what gives our president the power to dictate to other nations what to do or not to do? There is also the possibility this could backfire. If another country were to get as many or more nuclear weapons than we have, they could then feel justified in dictating how we should manage our affairs.

Reinhold Ruegner

Salt Lake City