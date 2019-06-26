War with Iran would be a mistake for the United States. With the destruction of an American drone in the Strait of Hormuz, it is clear that without the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — or any other constraining framework — the possibility of war with Iran increases. Given this situation, increased caution on the American side is necessary to limit the possibility of an unnecessary conflict.

President Donald Trump once called the JCPOA the “worst deal ever.” The agreement, however, was the best leverage Washington — along with the international community — had over Iran in the short run. The president’s withdrawal from the JCPOA one year ago was the wrong move. It isolated the United States and increased the chance of conflict with Iran. While the Europeans and Americans have always been rightly wary of the Islamic Republic’s revolutionary goals and regional interventions, the best policy option was to remain within the JCPOA for the time being, coordinate with the Europeans and other countries, and determine a contingency plan for the eventual expiration of the deal. Such an approach could have included renewed negotiations with the Iranians to address its destabilizing behavior abroad, or, if necessary, plans for regime change.

Of course, the JCPOA is dead. Despite some analysts’ fears, sanctions have been working, even without the full cooperation of the Western Europeans and others. While the Trump administration’s strategy of maximum pressure could bring Iran to the negotiation table, there is a greater risk of conflict now than a year ago. The JCPOA, as an international cooperative framework, reduced the chances of misperception and distrust. Without the JCPOA to provide some degree of confidence between Iran and the United States, the chances of miscalculation due to fear increase.

The United States, then, must take steps to prevent miscalculation. The Trump administration should rule out a preemptive strike on Iran and avoid convincing the regime that it has no choice but to attack first. Iran has reason to believe the United States is willing to invade a country preemptively: We did just that in Iraq, right on Iran’s doorstep back in 2003. Being careful to avoid overreaction is another key to preventing unnecessary conflict. Any provocation from Iran through its militias in Iraq or Syria against American troops deserves only limited retaliation against Iranian proxies — not against Iran directly. When Iran chooses to attack oil facilities or ships of the Gulf states (as we’ve seen this past week), the United States should not be drawn into a war to defend them; instead, it should condemn the attacks and reiterate its support for its Arab allies.

Taking steps to avoid escalating the current crisis will allow the United States to pursue a powerful cooperative campaign with the Western Europeans against Iran in the coming months. As Iran begins to renege on parts of the nuclear deal and the Europeans are forced to comply with American sanctions, our allies will have little choice but to join us in our campaign of maximum pressure. Then, with luck, we’ll ultimately have an agreement that not only does what the JCPOA did but also addresses Iran’s destabilizing behavior in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere. The United States would do well to avoid missing such an opportunity by provoking an unnecessary war.