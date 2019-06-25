SALT LAKE CITY — In less than a week, NBA Summer League action will tip off with games in Salt Lake City and Sacramento before play moves to Las Vegas.

Whether it's watching players on the Utah Jazz summer team try to make an impression or seeing former Utah collegians in action, there are several reasons to tune in. Here’s a look at each local team and player either reported or confirmed to be playing in summer league.

Both the Salt Lake City and Sacramento (California Classic) tournaments run July 1-3, with pool play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Vegas going from July 5-11. Tournament play in Las Vegas runs July 12-15.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time, with * indicating a game at the Thomas & Mack Center and ^ indicating a game at Cox Pavilion, both on UNLV's campus.

Utah Jazz

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press Utah Jazz guard Jairus Lyles (18) lays the ball up as San Antonio Spurs center Amida Brimah, right, defends during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Monday, July 2, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

While the Jazz have not released an official roster for summer league play, there's already news on several players expected to suit up for the team.

Utah Jazz’s schedule

Salt Lake City Summer League (at Vivint Arena)

Monday, July 1 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/KJZZ)

Tuesday, July 2 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. (NBA TV/KJZZ)

Wednesday, July 3 vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m. (NBA TV/KJZZ)

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League (Las Vegas)

Saturday, July 6 vs. Oklahoma City^, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 7 vs. Miami^, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Portland^, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, July 11 vs. Houston*, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jimmer Fredette (BYU G), Playing for Golden State

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press Phoenix Suns guard Jimmer Fredette (32) runs up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, March 25, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday the Suns will decline Fredette’s team option — the deadline to do so is this Saturday — clearing the way for the former Cougar sharpshooter to play for the Warriors. This came after Golden State assistant GM Larry Harris told 95.7 The Game FM in the Bay Area earlier in the day that Fredette would be playing for Golden State in summer league.

Fredette played in only six games for Phoenix at the end of last season, averaging 3.7 points per game while shooting just 27.6 percent from the field. He averaged 36.9 points a game for the Shanghai Sharks last year before signing with the Suns.

Golden State’s schedule

California Classic (Sacramento, Golden 1 Center)

Monday, July 1 vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 2 vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Miami, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League (Las Vegas)

Friday, July 5 vs. Charlotte^, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Saturday, July 6 vs. Toronto*, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, July 8 vs. L.A. Lakers*, 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Denver*, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sedrick Barefield (Utah G), Playing for Oklahoma City

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press Utah guard Sedrick Barefield (2) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

Barefield wasn't selected in this year's NBA draft and quickly joined the Thunder summer league team, the school announced. As a senior for the Utes, Barefield scored a team-best 16.8 points per contest while averaging 3.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from 3-point range. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was named to the All-Pac-12 first team as a senior.

"I'm really just trying to stay in the moment with things," Barefield told Bill Riley on ESPN 700 AM the morning after the draft. "I haven't thought too far ahead, just trying to make the most of this one opportunity. But I will say that this summer league opportunity isn't just an audition for one team because all 30 teams will be there. Everybody's watching."

Oklahoma City’s schedule

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League (Las Vegas)

Saturday, July 6 vs. Utah^, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

Monday, July 8 vs. Philadelphia^, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Croatia*, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 11 vs. Portland^, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

Dakarai Tucker (Utah F), Playing for Phoenix

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes guard/forward Dakarai Tucker (14) signals a three point shot as Utah and Washington play Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Utah won 77-56.

Tucker will suit up for the Suns in summer league after playing for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2018-19, the school announced. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder started 22 games for the Vipers last season and averaged 13 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. He also shot 38.2 percent from 3-point range, making nearly three 3-pointers per contest (2.7).

Tucker helped Rio Grande Valley win the 2019 G League title, as the Vipers beat the Long Island Nets in the three-game championship series. He scored 23 points and made four 3s in Game 2, a Vipers victory, then had 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting — including 3 of 8 from 3 — in the series-clinching Game 3 win.

Phoenix’s schedule

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League (Las Vegas)

Friday, July 5 vs. Denver*, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, July 7 vs. New York*, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Memphis*, 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10 vs. San Antonio^, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Elijah Bryant (BYU G), Playing for Milwaukee

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars guard Elijah Bryant (3) hypes up the crowd after scoring on the Utah Utes at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Bryant is headed back to the United States for his second straight summer league appearance, according to a Sportando report. Last year, he played limited minutes for Philadelphia in NBA Summer League action, and this year will be playing for the Bucks.

The 6-foot-5 guard is coming off a successful rookie pro season with Hapoel Eilat of the Israeli Premier League. He averaged a team-high 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season, while also shooting 65 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range en route to earning first team All-Premier League honors.

Milwaukee’s schedule

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League (Las Vegas)