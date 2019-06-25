SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control will hold its first drawing for rare and high-demand products in July.

Up for grabs: 108 bottles of Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel bourbon, retail price $37.99.

Registration for the computerized random drawing opened Tuesday on the DABC website. Utah residents age 21 and over, with the exception of DABC employees and state liquor commission members, are eligible. Those selected would be able to buy one bottle at the state liquor store of their choice. Registration for the drawing closes midnight July 1.

The July drawing is the first of three to be held over a 90-day trial period based on an agreement with the attorney general's office that calls for DABC to write rules for the procedure.

Lotteries are illegal in Utah, but there is nothing in the law to prevent random drawings such as the one the liquor department is doing where the winner only gets the chance to buy a product, said Cade Meier, agency deputy director. He said the agency is on "very stable ground" and will comply with state laws.

If the test is successful and rules are written, it is likely the DABC would be granted approval to continue the program. The drawing is not considered a lottery because nothing of value is being put up by those who enter, according to the agency.

The drawing — using randomizing computer software — will be similar to those in other state agencies such as for hunting permits.

The unique approach came as a result of several years of customer complaints about how the agency made a rare, limited edition Pappy Van Winkle bourbon available to customers. High demand for the product created long lines at state liquor stores and left many customers empty-handed as they scrambled to find the right outlet.

Only Utah residents and military personnel stationed in the state are eligible. Drawings are not open to DABC employees and their immediate families and members of the state alcohol commission. Liquor permit holders, such as bars and restaurants, also are not allowed to participate.

Under the terms and agreement, winners — limited to one per household — are not allowed to resell the product.