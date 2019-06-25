SALT LAKE CITY — Ava Phillippe is in and Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is out of Amazon’s “Off to College” promotional campaign, the Mercury News reports.

Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, has replaced Olivia Jade in Amazon's “Off to College” home decor campaign after Amazon ended its sponsorship deal with Olivia Jade Giannulli during the college admissions scandal.

Phillippe announced her deal with Amazon on social media.

“Getting excited for Fall semester at school with my new decor from @amazon! It was so fun getting to decorate my own space with all these college essentials! @amazonhome #ad #allonamazon #amazonhome,” she wrote on Instagram.

Phillippe is reportedly a student at the University of California Berkeley and will be entering her sophomore year in the fall.

"One of my favorite aspects of college is the freedom to create your own class schedule. While it's exciting that every week day is different, it sometimes makes it challenging to keep track of my schedule," Phillippe said in a statement, according to People magazine.

Olivia Jade once shared a similar photo on Instagram announcing her partnership with Amazon before they ended it after the college admissions scandal broke, according to SFGate.com.

Her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, could be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty in the scandal. As a result of the scandal, Olivia Jade lost partnerships with Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder. Olivia Jade is reportedly taking a break from social media, too.