ST. GEORGE — Dixie State’s women’s swimming team on Tuesday collected College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team honors for its efforts in the classroom this past 2019 spring semester.

The Trailblazers combined to post a 3.40 team GPA last semester, which was the highest swimming team spring GPA in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, edging both Colorado Mesa (3.39) and Colorado School of Mines (3.38). In all, 777 teams representing 480 institutions across the country at the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA levels were selected for the award.

To earn the CSCAA honor, teams are required to post a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the semester and maintain a roster of 12 or more student-athletes. Founded in 1922, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the oldest organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming and diving at the collegiate level.