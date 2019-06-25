SALT LAKE CITY — “Fuller House” star John Stamos said he’s still trying to figure out how he feels about Lori Loughlin and her role in the college admissions scandal.

Stamos told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview that he’s unsure how Loughlin will factor into the final season of “Fuller House,” which airs exclusively on Netflix.

"I haven't been on the show yet and it hasn't come up, so I'm going to talk to some people about it this week and see what's going on," he says. "I'm just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don't mean just on our side."

Stamos said he’s currently producing “Fuller House.” He said the final season will be released in two parts, which will each be nine episodes long.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date.

Speculation: Much has been raised about whether or not Loughlin will appear on the final season. When production picked up for the final season of “Fuller House,” Stamos shared a photo on Instagram of the entire cast, including Loughlin. However, photos taken from script readings and production for “Fuller House” haven’t included Loughlin yet. Candace Cameron Bure said her exit from the show hasn’t been discussed yet.

