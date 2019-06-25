LOGAN – Utah State’s Jordan Love is one of 35 quarterbacks invited to participate in the 2019 Manning Passing Academy.

The camp, which is in its 20th season, will take place from June 27-30 in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The Manning Passing Academy is the premiere offseason quarterback camp in the country.

Other notable quarterbacks invited to the Manning Passing Academy include Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Florida State’s Alex Hornibrook, Missouri’s Kelly Bryant, Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Southern Cal’s JT Daniels, Stanford’s KJ Costello, Arizona’s Rhett Rodriguez, Arkansas’ Ben Hicks, Colorado’s Steven Montez, Duke’s Quentin Harris, Iowa’s Nate Stanley, LSU’s Joe Burrow, Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith, Mississippi State’s Tommy Stevens, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez, Northwestern’s Hunter Johnson, North Texas’ Mason Fine, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, South Carolina’s Jake Bentley, Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano, Virginia’s Bryce Perkins and Colorado State’s Collin Hill.

Love and the other quarterbacks will spend four days working out and also acting as counselors to high school quarterbacks that will be attending.

Love will also have the opportunity to practice with Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning. The benefits also include watching film, getting tips from the Mannings on how they prepared, watched film and what their offseason consisted of in terms of workout and off-the-field work.

Love, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior from Bakersfield, California (Liberty HS), finished his sophomore campaign completing 21 of 43 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns in Utah State’s 52-13 win against North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl. Love, who was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player of the bowl game, also scored a rushing touchdown against the Mean Green. Love also set USU bowl game records with his 359 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with his 362 yards of total offense.

Love, who earned second-team all-Mountain West honors in 2018, set five school records in 2018, including 32 touchdown passes, 3,567 passing yards, seven 300-yard passing games, 234 points responsible for and being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week five times. Love also tied the single-season school record with a pair of 400-yard passing games.

Furthermore, Love also tied the single-game school record for touchdown passes with five against both UNLV and San José State, becoming just the fifth quarterback in school history to accomplish the feat.

Nationally, Love finished the season first in the Mountain West and 10th in the nation in passing efficiency (158.3), second in the MW and eighth in the nation in passing touchdowns with 32 (2.5 pg), second in the MW and 10th in the nation in points responsible for with 234 (18.0 pg), third in the MW and 31st in the nation in completion percentage (.640), fourth in the MW and 13th in the nation in passing (274.4 ypg), fifth in the MW and 20th in the nation in total offense (279.2 ypg), and fifth in the MW and 26th in the nation in completions (20.5 pg).

Love and the Aggies will start fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 1 to prepare for their Aug. 30 season opener at Wake Forest.