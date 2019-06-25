LOGAN — A woman that was initially believed to be dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 89 near 2200 South, said Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen. A motorcycle was traveling through the intersection when a man in a pickup made a left turn in front of it, he said.

A man and a woman on the motorcycle were both injured. Jensen said the woman suffered the worst injuries.

"I was actually told it was a fatality initially," the chief said.

Both the man who was driving the motorcycle and the pickup driver gave aid to the woman until paramedics arrived, Jensen said.

"The driver of the pickup truck and the motorcycle did CPR, and the paramedics were able to revive her en route to the hospital," he said.

The woman was flown to McKay-Dee Hospital Center in Ogden. The man on the motorcycle was taken to Logan Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Their names were not immediately released.