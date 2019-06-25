WOODS CROSS — Potential charges against a Utah YouTuber accused of filming himself driving recklessly through traffic were still pending Tuesday as investigators continue to sort through cameras and SD cards.

Matthew Paul Mitchell, 27, of Woods Cross, was arrested on June 7 for investigation of reckless driving, speeding, reckless endangerment, careless driving, and five other traffic infractions.

Mitchell has a YouTube channel with the name SpaztasticTV.

"The YouTube channel SpaztasticTV has several videos posted by Mitchell depicting reckless driving and reckless endangering driving behavior as well as self-commentary videos where he is talking openly about his reckless driving. Sixteen videos were reviewed in regards to reckless driving, and those videos have been downloaded and saved for this investigation," a Davis County Jail report states.

The state Bureau of Investigations also seized several cameras, SD cards and other USB drives to review as part of their case, according to a search warrant affidavit. As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed against Mitchell but investigators are continuing to review the material.

The investigation began in May when the Utah Highway Patrol was alerted to a video posted on the channel showing dashcam video of Mitchell driving an SUV on I-15 near Hill Field Road, according to the report.

The video, which is a little over two minutes long, shows Mitchell following a Chevy Impala in the far left lane at an unsafe distance, the report states. Apparently annoyed at the vehicle in front of him, Mitchell is heard on the video saying, "If you accelerate one more (expletive) time and speed up to the car in front of you, I’m going to full throttle ram your (expletive),” according to police.

Mitchell then pulls up next to the Impala and swerves at it in the video before speeding away, passing 13 other vehicles in 20 seconds over the distance of a mile while rapidly changing lanes multiple times, the report states.

"The SUV continues at a high rate of speed in lane two and the driver makes a last comment out loud of, 'I win, (expletive),'" according to the warrant.

Investigators looked at other episodes on Mitchell's YouTube channel and found "several other videos show the same vehicle in similar situation and commentary including passing other cars using the center median on the interstate, crossing the double white HOV lines and passing cars on the right, using the right turn only lane to go straight through an intersection. He also follows several vehicles at freeway speeds at a distance of less than 10 feet and does not signal all of his movements," the report states.

Based on the videos, investigators were able to determine the vehicle was a 2003 Dodge Durango registered to Mitchell in Woods Cross.

Mitchell was convicted of failing to stop at a railroad crossing in 2018 and seven other traffic infractions since 2010, including a conviction of traveling 112 mph in a 75 mph zone in 2013, and 85 mph in a 65 mph zone in 2014, according to state court records.