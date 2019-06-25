SALT LAKE CITY — Assistant U.S. attorney for Utah Drew Yeates has been named a recipient of the 33rd annual Attorney General’s Volunteer Awards, which are given to those within the Department of Justice and members of the general public who have shown dedication to improving their communities.

The awards, announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, are separated into two categories, the Attorney General’s Volunteer Award for Community Service and the Attorney General’s Citizen Volunteer Service Award.

Yeates was given the Attorney General’s Volunteer Award for Community Service for his pro bona work assisting victims of domestic violence with the Safe Harbor Crisis Center in Layton.