SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s sales are going up since it switched to fresh beef.

McDonald’s announced on Monday that Quarter Pounder sales have jumped up 30 percent since the company switched from frozen to fresh beef, according to USA Today.

“Our customers are loving it,” Marion Gross, McDonald’s senior vice president of supply chain management, told USA Today. “We sold 40 million more Quarter Pounder burgers nationally in the first quarter of this year compared to the quarter in 2018.”

“Our customers tell us they have an interest in understanding where it comes from, what goes into it and how is it prepared,” Gross said. “We’re trying to be more transparent and make some necessary changes to delight our customers as we embark on our journey to be a better McDonald’s.”

Why it matters: McDonald’s joined a number of other fast-food burger joints in using fresh beef when they added the product last year. Other burger shops with fresh beef burgers include Wendy’s, Culver’s, Five Guys, Whataburger, Shake Shack, In-N-Out Burger and Smashburger.

Flashback: Salt Lake City was one of the first eight cities selected to receive the fresh beef Quarter Pounders last year before the product went nationwide, according to The Associated Press.