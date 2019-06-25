SALT LAKE CITY — The United States is looking to NBA Hall of Fame legend Dikembe Mutombo to help provide a little offense against the Ebola outbreaks across the world.

Mutombo, one of the all-time best defensive players in NBA history who is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has filmed videos and recorded radio spots that are aimed at teaching people how to prevent the disease, according to the Associated Press.

"How do you build that trust? That's the big problem we're having in the Congo. I believe as a son of Congo, I think my voice can be heard. Because everyone in the country knows my commitment to humanity and the health,” Mutombo said in one of the videos.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the video spots on their YouTube channel and website.

U.S. health officials want the videos to be seen in Congo, as well.

By the numbers: There have been more than 1,900 confirmed cases of Ebola in Congo within the last 12 months, according to Axios. Data shows that there were 1,367 confirmed deaths with an additional 293 cases still under investigation.