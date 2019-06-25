SALT LAKE CITY — For a night in late June, Monday was rather perfect for the Utah Jazz.Comment on this story
At the annual NBA Awards show in Los Angeles, center Rudy Gobert was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season and new point guard Mike Conley received both the Sportsmanship Award and the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award.
Both things occurring made Jazz fans and folks within the organization incredibly happy, and many expressed that excitement on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions.
In some respects, fans were even more excited about Conley receiving the recognition he did.