Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season and new point guard Mike Conley received both the Sportsmanship Award and the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award.

SALT LAKE CITY — For a night in late June, Monday was rather perfect for the Utah Jazz.

At the annual NBA Awards show in Los Angeles, center Rudy Gobert was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season and new point guard Mike Conley received both the Sportsmanship Award and the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award.

Both things occurring made Jazz fans and folks within the organization incredibly happy, and many expressed that excitement on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions.

I just SCREAMED and almost cried!!!! Congrats @rudygobert27 🏆🏆 so proud to be a jazz fan!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#DPOY !!!!! — Morgan Leigh 🎷🏀🙌🏼 (@jazzedupmorgan) June 25, 2019

Congrats big fella @rudygobert27 huge accomplishment 🙏🏾 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) June 25, 2019

Yessssirrrrrrr!!!!! Congrats big fella 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/p5xq1OK771 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 25, 2019

Congrats big fella @rudygobert27!! 🔒🔒 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) June 25, 2019

In some respects, fans were even more excited about Conley receiving the recognition he did.

One of my top 5 most giddy moments I’ve ever had pic.twitter.com/5UWx7Bhg9J — Rachel (@rachel_salz) June 25, 2019

Quin looks so proud — Diana (@dianaallen) June 25, 2019

Find you someone that looks at you the way Quin Snyder looks at Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/n0uBubYeR5 — Mychal Lowman (@My_Lo) June 25, 2019

Quin thinking of all the things he can do offensively and defensively with Conley. Future is bright. https://t.co/UqOsIVwaP7 — Tim O (@Tim_Ormond) June 25, 2019

That’s my point guard — Mark (@MarkW_E01) June 25, 2019

Watching this segment on Mike has me like pic.twitter.com/5HPUBpqra5 — Prison Mike Conley (@theogrovezee) June 25, 2019

I’m so pumped about Mike Conley man — Jazz OD offszn (@DailyUtahJazz) June 25, 2019

The Teammate of the Year is a Jazz Man wooooooo! #NBAAwards — McKoye (@RealMcKoye) June 25, 2019