SPANISH FORK — A woman was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Spanish Fork on Monday night, according to Spanish Fork police.

A driver in a Nissan Pathfinder, traveling east on U.S. 6, rear-ended a Porsche stopped in the left turn lane for 2550 East toward Spanish Fork Canyon, causing that car to hit a motorcycle, which knocked off the rider and passenger, according to Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson. Police and paramedics were dispatched about 7:45 p.m.

The woman, a passenger inside the Porsche, died in the crash, Anderson said. The motorcycle rider and passenger were both injured and were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Porsche was also taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately released Monday night.

After rear-ending the Porsche, the driver in the Nissan hit another vehicle heading west, according to Anderson. The driver of that vehicle received minor injuries and was released at the scene.

Police believe the driver of the Nissan, a man in his 60s, might have experienced a medical episode that prompted the crash.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 6 were closed while police investigated.