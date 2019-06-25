SARATOGA SPRINGS — Twelve golfers qualified for this week’s Utah Championship, including Park City professional Steele DeWald, in a 140-player qualifying tournament at TalonsCove Golf Course Monday.

DeWald fired a 7-under-par 65 and survived a five-man playoff for the three final spots in the tournament, which will be played Thursday through Sunday at Oakridge Country Club. This will be the second appearance in the Utah Championship for the 32-year-old former Arizona State golfer, who qualified for the 2016 tournament but missed the cut.

Las Vegas pro Mitch Carlson led the way with a 10-under-par 62. Jordan Gumberg and Nick Hardy both shot 63, while six golfers, Marcos Montenegro, Jesse Speirs, David Gazzolo, Kyle Westmoreland, Steven Kupcho and Ryan Schmitz all came in with 64s.

Besides DeWald, Ryan McCormick and Sam Triplett shot 65s and made it through the playoff, while former BYU golfer CJ Lee and former Utah Open champion Nick Mason were the two at 65 who didn’t make it.

Missing by one shot at 66 was former Korn Ferry Tour regular B.J. Staten, who won the Utah Open in 2014 and lives in Cottonwood Heights. Among the other local players who competed were amateurs Connor Howe and Boston Watts (67), professional Seokwon Jeon (67), amateur Zach Jones (68), pros Matt Baird, Preston Alder and Brandon Kida (68), amateurs Nathan Ouimette and Rhett Rasmussen (70), Kenny You (70), Justin Keiley (71) and Gipper Finau (72).