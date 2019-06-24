SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate has confirmed Cicero Group Chairman Randy Shumway as a member of the University of Utah’s board of trustees.

Cicero Group is a global management consulting firm founded by Shumway in 2001. It has offices across the United States.

In 2017, Shumway received a lifetime achievement and Utah CEO of the Year award from Utah Business in recognition of his professional accomplishments.

University of Utah President Ruth Watkins said Shumway is an outstanding partner and a big-picture thinker with a deep understanding of Utah.

“His strategic knowledge and business acumen will benefit our students, staff, faculty and broader community," Watkins said in a statement.

Shumway replaces Phil Clinger, who served two terms on the board and is its current vice chairman. Trustees of Utah's public universities and colleges are appointed by the governor and serve four-year terms. They may be reappointed once.

On Tuesday morning, the trustees are scheduled to meet to elect leadership. According to the board's agenda, a ballot circulated among board members in May asked them to approve a proposed slate of candidates or submit nominations for chairman or chairwoman as well as vice chairman or vice chairwoman.

Board members accepted the proposed slate of H. David Burton as chairman and Christian Gardner as vice chairman. Burton has served as chairman of the board since 2016 and a trustee since 2013. Gardner has served on the board since 2014.

Shumway's term on the board begins July 1.

Shumway stepped down as Cicero Group CEO in 2017, but has continued to serve as chairman of its board and helps lead the company’s strategy and transformation practice and its social impact private equity subsidiary.

“For the past decade, the University of Utah has forged new ground in creating and disseminating knowledge and in equipping students to meet the constantly evolving challenges of the 21st century,” Shumway said in a statement.

“I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and help our state’s flagship institution continue to architect meaningful solutions in improving student outcomes and societal impact.”

Prior to starting Cicero Group, Shumway was an executive vice president and managing director at Answerthink, a publicly traded global consulting firm. Before attending graduate school, Shumway worked for Bain & Co. and Dow Chemical.

Shumway has been an economic adviser to Zions Bank since 2010. He is also an adjunct professor of strategy at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business, where he began teaching in 2014.

He serves on numerous corporate boards and volunteers on community boards with the United Way, Salt Lake Chamber and with U.’s Honors College advisory team.

He is chairman of the state’s Dignity of Work Task Force, which is dedicated to assisting the state’s vulnerable populations through skill development, targeted job creation and personalized mentoring.

Shumway earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, graduating with highest academic honors. He received a bachelor’s degree in international business from Brigham Young University.

He and his wife, Maureen, a medical oncology nurse at Huntsman Cancer Institute, have five children.