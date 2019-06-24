SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Monday against a St. George man accused of breaking into his ex-wife's house and stabbing her boyfriend more than 20 times while he was still in bed.

Jason Shawn Reveal, 45, is charged in 5th District Court with attempted murder and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; criminal mischief, and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, class B misdemeanors.

Reveal and his wife, who have several children together, were divorced in March, according to court records.

About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Reveal went to his ex-wife's house in Washington City, "broke the front door frame … went to the master bedroom and stabbed (the boyfriend) over 20 times," according to a Washington County Jail report.

When police arrived at the house, Reveal met them at the door holding a pocket knife with blood on his hands and "asked for officers to kill him and the officers told him they were not going to kill him," the report states.

Reveal then told police he had killed the boyfriend, according to the report.

The boyfriend was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators noted that Reveal "has made comments in the past about harming" the man, the report states.

When interviewed by police, Reveal said he "became extremely angry" when he saw the boyfriend's vehicle parked at his ex-wife's house because he doesn't want him around his children, according to the report.

"There were two juveniles in the residence at the time of the incident. Both juveniles woke up during the altercation. One juvenile hid in their closet out of fear for their safety. The other juvenile stated that they could not move because they were paralyzed with fear," police wrote.

Reveal was being held Monday without bail.