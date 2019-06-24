There seems to be no limit to the number and species of animals manhandled by ignorant gawkers for photo and video ops — from a baby dolphin yanked out of the water and passed around by tourists to a swan dragged from a lake for selfies to a shark being used as a “beer bong” by cruel bullies on a boat.

The latest victim was a young bear in Oregon who was fed piles of trail mix, sunflower seeds and cracked corn so that people could shoot selfies with him. Local wildlife officials determined that the bear was so accustomed to being fed, he posed a safety risk, and they felt they had no choice but to kill him.

Many exhibitors also breed tigers and bears so they’ll have a constant supply of cubs to be used as photo props in shopping malls and at state fairs. Of course, these animals grow fast, and within a few weeks, they are too big to handle. They’ll spend the rest of their lives, sometimes decades, in cramped and barren cages — or even be killed.

Animals aren’t playthings for us to use and abuse and they don’t want to be in our selfies. The kindest thing we can do is leave them in peace.

Paula Moore

Norfolk, Virginia