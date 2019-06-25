Stewart B. Epstein is right: with 21 percent of America’s children living in poverty, something needs to be done. ("Congress can help children," by Stewart Epstein, Deseret News, June 19) Whether it is his proposal, Rep. DelBene’s bill (reduces child poverty by 20-40 percent) by increasing tax credits, and/or adding a renter's tax credit for the 11 million families paying over half their income on rent, action needs to be taken. It could even be all of these methods.

The best way for that to happen is to let those who represent us in Congress know it matters. Our calls and letters create the political will for change. Not sure what to do? Send in Mr. Epstein’s letter, adding your comments, or make a call and say “please end child poverty.” Parents shouldn’t have to choose between rent and food. Our voices can help change this tragic reality of child poverty.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.