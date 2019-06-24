ST. GEORGE — Dixie State head men’s basketball coach Jon Judkins announced on Monday the addition of two new members of his Trailblazer coaching staff. Jake Schroeder returns for his second stint as a DSU assistant coach, while Andrew May joins the program after serving as director of basketball operations at BYU.

Schroeder rejoins the DSU program after a six-year run as head boy’s basketball coach at Bingham (UT) High School, during which he led the Miners to five state playoff appearances and back-to-back Utah 5A state titles in 2016 and 2017. Schroeder posted a 102-46 (.689) overall record at BHS, which included a 24-2 record in 2015-16 and 24-3 mark in 2016-17.

Schroeder served as an assistant coach with on Judkins’ staff at DSU for seven seasons from 2006-13 and helped lead Dixie State to four straight Pacific West Conference titles and four consecutive NCAA Division II tournament berths, including a “Sweet 16” appearance in the 2010-11 campaign. As a player, Schroeder earned first team All-Big Sky Conference honors at Portland State in 2005-06, and helped lead the Vikings to a Big Sky regular season crown in 2004-05.

“It’s good to get Jake back with our program and back into college basketball,” Coach Judkins said. “His strength is in college coaching, especially in recruiting and skill development, and I think Jake brings a lot to the table. It’s nice to have someone who has experience [working] with me and it will be an easier transition, and we are excited to have Jake and his family come back to St. George.”

May comes to St. George following a four-year stint as director of basketball operations at BYU for Dixie State alum and DSU Hall of Famer Dave Rose from 2015-19. May was part of three straight Cougar NIT postseason appearances, highlighted by a trip to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in 2016. Under his direction, BYU basketball posted at least a 3.0 GPA in 12 out of 16 semesters, while BYU earned the 2017-18 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, and he mentored Co-SIDA Academic All-American Eric Mika.

Prior to his time at BYU, May served as an assistant coach at Salt Lake CC, where he helped lead the Bruins to four SWAC championships and to a pair of NJCAA national runner-up finishes. May holds bachelor’s (2010) and master’s (2011) degrees in exercise science from BYU, where he also served as men’s basketball head student team manager from 2007-11.

“It is good to have Andrew and his Division I experience join our program and he will be a great asset for us in player and skill development,” says Judkins. “With our move to Division I [in 2020-21], Andrew’s time at BYU will benefit our program and help make that transition as easy as possible for us. He will also serve as our recruiting coordinator, he knows a lot of junior college and high school coaches, and he’ll help us in recruiting out of state.”

Dixie State wrapped up its 2018-19 regular season with an 18-9 overall record and finished in a tie for second place in the RMAC standings, 16-6, in the program's debut season in the league. The Trailblazers also advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2019 RMAC tournament.