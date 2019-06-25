SALT LAKE CITY — Roseanne Barr is hitting the road for a comedy tour with Andrew Dice Clay.

Deadline reports that Barr will link up with Clay for the new “Mr. and Mrs. America” comedy tour at some time in the near future. No dates have been announced for the tour.

Why it matters: Clay and Barr are both comedians who have stirred up controversy separately over the last year or so. Now they’re uniting for their own comedy tour.

What happened: Barr was fired from the “Roseanne” reboot after she made racist comments against former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. Clay was banned for life from MTV over his risqué comedy.

“She’s a comic because she’s wacky,” Clay told Fox News. “I’ve known her since we were kids. When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!”

“America really needs to lighten up and not worry about the words comedians use because it’s all we have. There’s clean stuff and there’s street stuff. I’m a street guy because I tell it like it is,” Clay said. “I’m living it more now than I have for a really long time. My shows have been longer, my material is fresher. With these shows, I can do as long as I want because it’s one show a night.”

History: Clay and Barr previously worked together at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas.

Read more: Roseanne Barr says she will set the record straight in a new interview with … herself?

Report: Roseanne Barr sighted in Utah after ‘Roseanne’ cancellation and racist tweet controversy

'I've made myself a hate magnet': Roseanne Barr says she spoke to God before apologizing over racist tweet controversy

Roseanne Barr speaks with Sean Hannity in first TV interview since racist tweet controversy. Here are the highlights