SALT LAKE CITY — Jada Pinkett Smith said her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” helped save her relationship with Will Smith.

Pinkett Smith appeared on MTV News’ “Personal Space” with journalist Josh Horowitz last week and talked about her Facebook Watch series, which has stirred up headlines with Ayesha Curry, Common and Pinkett Smith since it started earlier this year.

Pinkett Smith said talking about relationship issues with other people helped her fix her own relationship.

“When people have been really courageous enough to tell me the real — the real — story, what it’s done for my life; some of those stories helped me save my relationship with Will, some of those stories prevented me from making some of the biggest mistakes with my children,” she said. “That’s what life’s about, us being able to gift each other in that way through our experiences. So if I can help your experience be a little less of a struggle than mine, why not?”

Pinkett Smith said during “Red Table Talk” that she and Will Smith suffered from issues worse than infidelity during their marriage, according to CNN. She said these issues made her and Will Smith reassess their relationship.

"I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'" Pinkett Smith said. "And it's like, 'No, but there have been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'"

"Specifically for me, in regards to redefining my marriage as a life partnership was the necessity of autonomy for myself and for Will, and finding the core of us that wanted to be together outside of the constraints of the traditional ideas of marriage because they weren't working for us."

