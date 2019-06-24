SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry appeared on “The View” Friday, where she talked about how her race affected her when she moved to the United States from Toronto.

Curry said she was born in Toronto. Her mother, Carol Alexander, is of Jamaican-Chinese descent and her father, John Alexander, is of African American and Polish descent. She then moved from Canada to North Carolina at 14 years old, which put her in a tough spot in high school, according to ABC News.

"Growing up in Toronto, I was black. I'm a black woman," Curry said. "I moved to the south, to North Carolina, right at the start of high school, so at 14, and there it was like ... who do you choose?"

She said “she had to decide which group to associate with based on her roots,” according to ABC News.

"It seemed like my own community didn't want to, like, wrap their arms around me and embrace me," Curry said. "That kind of hurt."

"I just want my community to embrace all shades because we come in so many different shades. Melanin is not one thing; it comes in so many different shades," Curry said. "I love my melanin."

Marriage: Curry said her mother gave her important advice about life she has never forgotten that helped her with marriage.

"Always make sure that whatever it is you're doing — if you're a stay-at-home mom, if you're not, whatever it is in your marriage — make sure that you have the passion that you're fulfilling," Curry said. "Whether it's on a small scale or a large scale."

"I took that to heart, and it's kept me who I am," Curry said. "I want my husband to always see the same woman, if not better, that he first laid his eyes on when he married."

Context: Ayesha Curry has been appearing on several different media programs ahead of the launch of “Family Food Fight,” her cooking and food show that will air on ABC.

Read more: Watch: Ayesha Curry shares details about her first date with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

Steph Curry defends Ayesha Curry again after controversy: 'People are going to try to take stuff out of context'

Watch: Ayesha Curry judges meals for kids in 'Good Morning America' segment

Watch: Ayesha Curry reveals the Golden State Warriors' mood after NBA Finals loss

Watch: Ayesha Curry says 'it was so nerve-wracking' to serve President Barack Obama food