SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” star James Holzhauer may be seen on ESPN2 or ESPN Ocho pretty soon.

Holzhauer plans to take his skills to the tables of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas beginning Monday, according to Fox News.

Holzhauer will partake in two separate events:

$1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em Super Turbo Bounty tournament

$1,000 buy-in Tag Team No-Limit Hold ’em

Holzhauer has familiarity with poker, having played it a lot during his college days at the University of Illinois, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He said Mike Sexton, a Hall of Fame poker player, invited him to play the game.

“I decided to enter because Mike Sexton contacted me and offered to sponsor my buy-ins. I don’t have any plans to enter another WSOP event beyond those two,” Holzhauer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I played online poker semi-professionally in the early 2000s, but I don’t intend to make a career of it now, as I’m sure I wouldn’t be good enough at it to justify forgoing other opportunities.”

Yes, but: Holzhauer hasn’t played poker in eight years, according to Fox News. He stopped playing online poker once there was a government crackdown on the sport.

“I stopped playing online poker due to a combination of the UIGEA legislation and realizing that I could make more money with less effort by betting sports,” he said. “Honestly, my poker skills are so rusty that my main goal is to get lucky.”

Read more: 'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer donates to cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name

'Jeopardy!' star James Holzhauer to present at 2019 NHL Awards

'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer is already donating some of his $1.69 million in earnings