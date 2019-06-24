SALT LAKE CITY — Patriotic programs, fireworks, car shows and concerts make up Fourth of July events in the Beehive State. Sixty-plus Utah locations will celebrate Independence Day 2019. Special guests include Keith Urban, Mark Owen, Hugh Panaro and Jennifer Taylor.

The following is a list of Fourth of July celebrations throughout the state of Utah. Most events are free and fireworks are at dark. Please note that this is not an all-inclusive list and events and prices are subject to change. Email features@deseretnews.com with information, including location, dates and times, for any additional holiday events in Utah.

BEAVER COUNTY

Beaver: July 4, 2 p.m., free swim at city pool; 7 p.m., free food, festivities and Roger Grimshaw Band concert at Tushar Mountain 4 Plex; 8:30 p.m., bicycle and walking parade lineup followed by fireworks (435-438-2451 or beaverutah.net)

Milford: July 3, 9 p.m., moonlight run at high school; July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade followed by festivities at Pavilion Park and fireworks; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; July 5, 9 p.m., dance (435-387-2711 or facebook.com/milfordcity)

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Brigham City: Call for details (435-734-6600 or bcutah.org)

CACHE COUNTY

Hyrum: June 29, 10:30 a.m., youth parade at city square, followed by festivities at East Park; 4 p.m., medieval tournament; June 30, 7 p.m., patriotic program with KSL’s Jay McFarland at City Square; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at City Square followed by activities along Main Street: noon, parade and festivities; 7:30 p.m. baseball game at East Park; 8 p.m., entertainment and fireworks at soccer fields followed by teen dance at Elite Hall (hyrumcity.org)

Lewiston: July 3, 7 p.m., rodeo at fairgrounds; July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 7 a.m., Border Run; 9:15 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., flag ceremony with Lt. Col. Jay Hess; noon, rodeo and festivities; fireworks at rodeo grounds (lewiston-ut.org)

Logan: Cache Valley Cruise-In, July 4, 8 p.m., sock hop at fairgrounds; July 5-6, 9 a.m., car show; 11 a.m., kid’s games; July 5, 7:30 p.m., Loverboy and Survivor concert; July 6, 8 a.m., breakfast and festivities; 6:30 p.m., Main Street Cruise In Parade (cvcacruisein.com)

23rd Army Band, UTNG The 23rd Army Band of the Utah National Guard will perform at several locations for Fourth of July celebrations, including UVU in Orem, Midvale, Tooele and Temple Square.

Utah State University: Freedom Fire Celebration and Fireworks Show, July 3, 8 p.m., entertainment with Party Crashers at USU Maverik Stadium, followed by fireworks, $8 (435-716-9250 or loganutah.org)

CARBON COUNTY

Price: Energy Days, July 4, 5 p.m., music, festivities and food at fairgrounds followed by fireworks (seuepa.org)

Scofield: Pleasant Valley Days, July 5, noon, festivities; 5 p.m., dinner; July 6, 7 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., parade followed by festivities; fireworks at the lake (pleasantvalleydays.com/schedule)

DAGGETT COUNTY

Dutch John: Freedom Festival, July 6, times and locations vary (search Dutch John Freedom Festival on Facebook)

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful: Utah Voices patriotic concert, July 5, 7 p.m., Bountiful City Park (bountifulutah.gov)

Centerville: July 3, 5 p.m., festival; 6:30 p.m., children’s parade and entertainment; 8 p.m., Eclipse 6 concert followed by fireworks at Smith Park; July 4, 7 a.m., Freedom 5K and children’s run at City Hall and breakfast at Smith Park; 9 a.m., Main Street parade followed by festival (801-295-3477 or centervilleut.net)

Clearfield: July 2, 7 p.m., Clearfield Community Band concert at Bicentennial Park; July 3, 7:30 p.m., pool party at Aquatic Center; dusk, movie at Fisher Park; July 4, 7 a.m., fun run; 7:30 a.m., breakfast at Kent’s Market; 9:30 a.m., parade; 6 p.m., festival at Fisher Park followed by fireworks (clearfieldcity.org)

Kaysville: June 30, 7 p.m., patriotic devotional with Jennifer Taylor at Davis High School; July 3, 9 p.m., block party downtown; July 4, 6:30 a.m., breakfast at Davis Technology College; 7:30 a.m., 5K and 10K at Davis High School; 10 a.m., Main Street parade with USAF flyover and activities; 5 p.m., entertainment and The Revolvers and The Greg Simpson Band at Barnes Park, followed by fireworks (kaysville city.com)

Layton: Liberty Days, June 30, 7 p.m., Voices of Liberty concert at Ed Kenley Amphitheater; July 4, 6 a.m., breakfast at Wendell/Starkey parking lot; 7:15 a.m., fun run and walk; 8:30 a.m., flag ceremony at amphitheater; 10:30 a.m., parade; noon, Surf ‘n’ Swim and festivities at Commons Park; 8 p.m., New American Philharmonic Symphony with Cannoneers at amphitheater, followed by fireworks (laytoncity.org)

North Salt Lake: June 29, 8 a.m., 5K at Legacy Park; July 2, 6 p.m., car show at Eaglewood Golf Course; July 3, 5 p.m., festivities and music followed by fireworks (nslcity.org)

Boe Marketing The Gateway in Salt Lake City will celebrate Independence Day with a celebration starting at 4 p.m. Magicians, karaoke, food trucks and entertainment will fill the evening, with fireworks at night.

West Point: July 4, 6:30 a.m. race at Loy Blake Park.; 8:30 a.m. parade followed by festivities (westpointcity.org)

West Bountiful: July 3, 6 p.m., safety fair and Endless Summer concert at city park followed by fireworks; July 4, 7:30 a.m., flag-raising ceremony at City Hall; 10:30 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., festivities at city park (wbcity.org)

DUCHESNE COUNTY

Duchesne: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Wallace Park; 10:30 a.m., parade on Main Street; 11 a.m., patriotic program at Roy Park with festivities; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; 7 p.m., Hectic Hobo concert at Roy Park, followed by fireworks (duchesneartscouncil.com/upcoming-events)

EMERY COUNTY

Huntington: Heritage Days, June 29-30, 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; June 30, 7 p.m., patriotic program at Main Street Latter-day Saint Stake Center; July 2, 5:30 p.m., dinner at city park followed by Millennial Beat concert; July 3, 4:30 p.m., festivities; 9:15 p.m., bike parade and kid’s fireworks; July 4, 6 a.m., fun run; 7:30 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 3 p.m.; 6 p.m., lawn mower races at rodeo grounds, followed by fireworks (facebook.com/huntingtonheritagedays)

GARFIELD COUNTY

Panguitch: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at Zions Bank parking lot (panguitch.com)

Tropic: July 4, 10 a.m., parade at town park followed by program, races and lunch; 5 p.m., dinner; fireworks at Ruby’s Inn, pending (townoftropicut.gov)

GRAND COUNTY

Moab: July 4, 10 a.m., activities at Swanny City Park; 2 p.m., free swim at city pool; 5 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m., Ryan Shupe and The RubberBand concert followed by fireworks (discovermoab.com/events)

IRON COUNTY

Brian Head: July 4, 9:30 a.m., summer activities and certs by Lincoln County Conspiracy, Christial Mills Band and Safety Orange followed by fireworks, pending (brianhead.com)

Cedar City: July 4, 9:30 a.m., parade followed by celebrations at Main Street park; fireworks at dark (cedarlionsclub.com)

Enoch: July 4, 7 p.m., 5K through neighborhood, register online; 6 p.m., hot dogs and entertainment at Old Enoch Park, followed by fireworks (cityofenoch.org)

Parowan: July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade; followed by festivities at Main Street Park and fireworks at Iron County Fairgrounds (parowan.org)

JUAB COUNTY

Nephi: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at city park followed by festivities and fireworks at the high school (435-623-0822 or nephi.utah.gov)

Michael Flippo, Adobe Stock United States flags displayed as tribute of military veterans in the United States of America.

KANE COUNTY

Duck Creek Village: July 5-6, noon, Village Block Party; July 6, 8 a.m., breakfast at fire station; 6:30 p.m., parade (duckcreekvillage.com)

Kanab: 7 a.m., Color Fun Run 5K at downtown church; 10 a.m., Center Street parade followed by festivities, Jagertown concert and fireworks at Jacob Hamblin Park (kanabfourth.com)

MILLARD COUNTY

Delta: June 30, 7 p.m., Liberty Program at community center; July 3, 6 p.m., children’s parade at high school; July 4, 6 a.m., 5K at ballfields; 7 a.m., breakfast at park; 9:30 a.m., Main Street Parade followed by activities at City Park; 2 p.m., free swim at West Millard Pool; 7 p.m., demolition derby at arena followed by fireworks (delta.utah.gov)

Fillmore: July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s bike parade; 7 p.m., free food and activities at Statehouse Park; July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 8:30 a.m., fun run at 330 E. 500 South; 10 a.m., parade along Center and Main Street followed by activities at park; 8 p.m., Muddy Boots concert at east softball field followed by fireworks at fairground (fillmorecity.org)

MORGAN COUNTY

Morgan: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at fairgrounds; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities at fairground; 2 p.m., cardboard boat race; 6:30 p.m., awards and talent show followed by concert (morganchamber.org)

PIUTE COUNTY

Circleville: July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade followed by entertainment at city park and fireworks (piute.org)

RICH COUNTY

Woodruff: July 3, 6 p.m., rodeo at arena; 9 p.m., dance at Town Park; July 4, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m. food and Saddle Strings concert at park; 2 p.m., rodeo at arena (facebook.com/woodruffhomecoming)

SALT LAKE COUNTY

East Millcreek: July 4, 9 a.m., parade (emclions.org)

The Gateway: July 4, 4 p.m., entertainment, food and concerts followed by fireworks (shopthegateway.com)

Holladay: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast at the Commons; 9 a.m., bike parade at Pine Park; 8:30 p.m., The Strike concert followed by fireworks (cityofholladay.com)

Magna: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast at Copper Park; 7:30 a.m., 5K; noon, parade on Main Street; 7:30 p.m., One Way Johnny concert at park followed by fireworks (801-688-8485 or magnautah.org)

Midvale: July 5, 7:30 p.m., Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band at city park (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

Murray: Murray Fun Days, July 4, 6:30 a.m., breakfast at city park, pavilion #5; 7 a.m., patriotic ceremony; 8 and 9 a.m., 5K and kids races; 8:30 a.m. parade along State Street followed by car show, festivities and entertainment; 8:30 p.m., The Salamanders concert followed by fireworks (801-264-2614 or murray.utah.gov)

James Wooldridge, Deseret News Elder Salvador Arroz, an LDS Church missionary in Utah, high-fives Grace Nagy, 12, during the Freedom Festival’s July 4th Grand Parade in Provo on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre: July 2, 8:30 p.m., Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Hugh Panaro utahsymphony.org)

Riverton: Town Days, June 27-29, 7 p.m., rodeo events at arena; July 2-4, carnival at city park; July 2, 4 p.m., car show at City Hall; July 3, 6:30 p.m., parade along Redwood Road; 8:15 p.m., The Strawberry Fields Band; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 7 a.m., breakfast; 7:15 a.m., 10K and 5K; 8:30 a.m., festivities; 8:20 p.m., Mark Owens concert followed by fireworks (801-254-0704 or rivertoncity.com)

Sandy: July 4, 6:50 a.m., flag ceremony at South Towne Promenade; 7 a.m., 5K; 10 a.m., festivities; 6 p.m., parade; 8 p.m., Metro Music Club concert and fireworks (801-568-7100 or sandy.utah.gov)

Salt Lake City Jordan Park: July 4, 10 p.m. fireworks (slc.gov/events)

Salt Lake City Temple Square: July 6, 7:30 p.m., 23rd Army Band at Tabernacle (templesquare.com)

Smith’s Ball Park: July 4-6-8, 6:35 p.m. and July 7, 1:05 p.m., Salt Lake Bees vs. El Paso, fireworks after games (801-325-2273 or milb.com)

South Salt Lake: July 3, 6 p.m., veterans reception at Columbus Center; July 4, 7:30 a.m., fun run at Fitts Park; 8:30 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade; 11 a.m. festivities (801-483-6076 or southsaltlakecity.com)

This Is the Place Heritage Park: Liberty Days, July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

West Jordan: Western Stampede, July 4, 10:30 a.m., parade; July 4-6, noon, carnival at Veterans Memorial Park; July 4-6, 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 4, 10:15 p.m., fireworks at park; July 6, 8 a.m., fun run at park; 3:30 p.m., children’s parade; 9:30 p.m., movie in the park (801-569-5100 or westernstampede.com)

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Blanding: July 4, 6:30 a.m., 5K at Centennial Park; 8 a.m., patriotic program and breakfast; 10:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 4 p.m. Stan Bronson concert at high school; 5 p.m., dinner at park; 7 p.m., High Society concert followed by fireworks (blanding-ut.gov/4th)

SANPETE COUNTY

Gunnison: July 3, 4 p.m., food and motorcycle show at park; 6:30 p.m., auction; 8:30 p.m., Rob Garrett concert followed by fireworks; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 9 a.m., parade followed by festivities; noon, free swim at city pool (435-528-7969 or gunnisoncity.org)

Charles Sykes, Invision Keith Urban performs "Never Comin' Down" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. Urban will headline this year's Stadium of Fire in Provo on July 4.

Moroni: July 2, 5 p.m., car show at city hall; 5:30 p.m., turkey dinner; July 4, 7 a.m., fun run and breakfast at city hall; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:45 a.m., pingpong ball drop on Main Street followed by parade; 10:45 a.m., carnival and festivals; 7:30 p.m., PHAT Old Professors concert followed by fireworks (moronicity.org)

Mt. Pleasant: Hub City Days, July 3, carnival at city park; 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 4, 6 a.m., 5K and 10K at high school; 7 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., Mountain Man Rendezvous; 11 a.m., parades; noon, carnival; 6 p.m., dinner; 8 p.m., rodeo followed by fireworks (mtpleasantcity.com)

SEVIER COUNTY

Richfield: July 2-3, 8 p.m. and July 4, 3 p.m., “A Field of Stars” patriotic play at high school; July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s parade on Main Street; 7 p.m., Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand concert; July 4, 6 a.m., cannon salute; 7 a.m., fun run and 5K at city park; 9:30 a.m., Main Street parade followed by entertainment; noon, free swimming at city pool; 9:30 p.m., fireworks at west hills; 10:10 p.m., dance at city pool (435-896-6439 or richfieldcity.com)

SUMMIT COUNTY

Deer Valley: Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Hugh Panaro, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Henefer: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at town park; 8 a.m., breakfast; 8:30 a.m., games and vendors; noon, frozen treats; 6 p.m., barbecue dinner; 7:30 p.m., John Burrows concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (heneferutah.org/4th-of-july)

Oakley: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at recreation complex; 10 a.m., parade on Center and State Road 32; 11:30 a.m., patriotic program followed by lunch; 1 p.m., junior rodeo and festivities; July 4-6, 8 p.m., PRCA rodeo followed by fireworks; July 6, 8 a.m., breakfast (oakleycity.com)

Park City: July 4, 11 a.m., Main Street parade, followed by entertainment at city park; fireworks at dusk (historicparkcityutah.com)

TOOELE COUNTY

Grantsville: July 4, 11 a.m., downtown parade (grantsvilleut.gov)

Tooele: June 28, 7 p.m., Utah Army National Guard 23rd Army Band at aquatic center park; July 1, 4 p.m., karaoke; 5 p.m., Corvette car show; 6 p.m., dinner; July 2, 7 p.m., flag ceremony; July 3, 8 p.m., Arrival concert and fireworks at high school stadium; July 3-4, 8 p.m., rodeo at Deseret Peak Complex; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Veterans Memorial Park; 8:30 a.m., 5K at Settlement Canyon; 9 a.m., Main Street parade; 11 a.m., Charley Jenkins concert and festivities at aquatic center park; 8 p.m., rodeo followed by fireworks; July 5, 7 p.m., Nathan Osmond concert at park followed by movie in the park (tooelecity.org/our-community/4th-of-july-celebrations)

UINTAH COUNTY

Vernal: 10 a.m., parade on Main Street; fireworks at dark at city park (thisisvernal.com)

UTAH COUNTY

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Fireworks explode over LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo during the Stadium of Fire on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Lehi: July 4, 6:30 p.m., festivities at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park followed by fireworks (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Orem: July 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., “Cries of Freedom, The Musical,” and events at SCERA Center for the Arts (criesoffreedom.com/)

Utah Valley University: June 30, 7 p.m., patriotic service with Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, with music by Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band and One Voice Children's Choir (freedomfestival.org)

Provo: America’s Freedom Festival, July 29, 10:30 a.m., Center Street children’s parade; July 2, 6:30 p.m., Freedom Awards Gala at Utah Valley Convention Center; July 3-6, Freedom Days along Center Street; July 4, 7 a.m., Freedom Run at Kiwanis Park; 9 a.m., parade along University Avenue and Center Street; Stadium of Fire with Keith Urban at LaVell Edwards Stadium followed by fireworks at dark (freedomfestival.org)

WASATCH COUNTY

Heber: July 4, 8 a.m., Freedom Train, Heber Valley Railroad (435-654-5601 or hebervalleyrr.org)

Midway: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony with Lloyd Newell at town square; 8 a.m., breakfast; fireworks from Memorial Hill (435-654-3223 or midwaycityut.org)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hurricane: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast at community center; 8:30 a.m., downtown parade; 9:15 a.m., patriotic ceremony followed by festivities; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; 10 p.m., fireworks (hurricanerecreation.com/4th-of-july-celebration)

Springdale: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at elementary school; 9 a.m., parade along Zion Park Boulevard (springdaletown.com)

St. George: July 4, 6:30 a.m., 4K at town square; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 7:45 a.m., parade followed by carnival and festivities; 8 p.m., Michael Ray concert at Dixie State University stadium followed by fireworks (435-627-4560 or sgcity.org)

WAYNE COUNTY

Torrey: Apple Days, July 4, talent show at The Big Apple; July 5, 5 p.m., picnic at park; 7 p.m., patriotic program at Latter-day Saint church; July 6, 7 a.m., breakfast at park pavilion; 8 a.m., 5K at fire department; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 8 p.m., the Muddy Boots Band concert and dance at The Big Apple (facebook.com/TorreyAppleDays)

WEBER COUNTY

Farr West City: July 1, movie in the park; July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at City Hall and breakfast at Mountain View Park; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade along Harrisville Road to Mountain View Park; 5 p.m., dinner and festivities followed by fireworks (farrwestcity.net)

Huntsville: June 29, 7:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 8 a.m., fun run; 8:30 a.m., potluck breakfast at city park; 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., games in the park; June 30, 6 p.m., patriotic program at Latter-day Saint church; July 4, 10 a.m., fireworks (huntsvilletown.com)

James Wooldridge, Deseret News Army soldiers march the U.S. and Utah flags down the street during the Freedom Festival’s July 4th Grand Parade in Provo on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Liberty: Liberty Days, July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at city park; 9 a.m., flag ceremony and parade followed by carnival and festivities; 7 p.m., dinner; 8 p.m., dancing followed by patriotic program and fireworks (801-389-4781 or libertydays.com)

North Ogden: Cherry Days, July 4, 6:30 a.m., patriotic program at city park; 7 a.m., breakfast at park and 5K at Intermountain Clinic; 9:30 a.m., parades; 10 a.m., car show and festivities; 8 p.m., Peter Breinholt concert at Barker Park followed by fireworks (801-737-0587 or northogdencherrydays.com)

Ogden: June 28-29, 7:30 p.m, Buck Wild salute to military and first responders at Golden Spike Event Center followed by fireworks (goldenspikeeventcenter.com/events)

Plain City: Black and White Dairy Days, July 2, 8:30 p.m., Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand at Lee Olsen Park; July 3, car show at town square; 5 p.m., dinner, movie at dusk; July 4, 6 a.m., 5K and fun run; 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 8:30 a.m., parade and festivities; fireworks at night (search Facebook, Plain City, Utah Recreation)

Riverdale: Old Glory Days, July 3, movie in the park; July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony with Stacie Andersen at city park amphitheater; 7:30 a.m., breakfast and 5K; 9 a.m., parades followed by festivities and concerts by Nebo Road and Hearts of Steele; 10 p.m., fireworks (riverdalecity.com)

Snowbasin: July 3, 8 p.m., Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Hugh Panaro (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)