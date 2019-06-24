SALT LAKE CITY — Patriotic programs, fireworks, car shows and concerts make up Fourth of July events in the Beehive State. Sixty-plus Utah locations will celebrate Independence Day 2019. Special guests include Keith Urban, Mark Owen, Hugh Panaro and Jennifer Taylor.
The following is a list of Fourth of July celebrations throughout the state of Utah. Most events are free and fireworks are at dark. Please note that this is not an all-inclusive list and events and prices are subject to change. Email features@deseretnews.com with information, including location, dates and times, for any additional holiday events in Utah.
BEAVER COUNTY
Beaver: July 4, 2 p.m., free swim at city pool; 7 p.m., free food, festivities and Roger Grimshaw Band concert at Tushar Mountain 4 Plex; 8:30 p.m., bicycle and walking parade lineup followed by fireworks (435-438-2451 or beaverutah.net)
Milford: July 3, 9 p.m., moonlight run at high school; July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade followed by festivities at Pavilion Park and fireworks; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; July 5, 9 p.m., dance (435-387-2711 or facebook.com/milfordcity)
BOX ELDER COUNTY
Brigham City: Call for details (435-734-6600 or bcutah.org)
CACHE COUNTY
Hyrum: June 29, 10:30 a.m., youth parade at city square, followed by festivities at East Park; 4 p.m., medieval tournament; June 30, 7 p.m., patriotic program with KSL’s Jay McFarland at City Square; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at City Square followed by activities along Main Street: noon, parade and festivities; 7:30 p.m. baseball game at East Park; 8 p.m., entertainment and fireworks at soccer fields followed by teen dance at Elite Hall (hyrumcity.org)
Lewiston: July 3, 7 p.m., rodeo at fairgrounds; July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 7 a.m., Border Run; 9:15 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., flag ceremony with Lt. Col. Jay Hess; noon, rodeo and festivities; fireworks at rodeo grounds (lewiston-ut.org)
Logan: Cache Valley Cruise-In, July 4, 8 p.m., sock hop at fairgrounds; July 5-6, 9 a.m., car show; 11 a.m., kid’s games; July 5, 7:30 p.m., Loverboy and Survivor concert; July 6, 8 a.m., breakfast and festivities; 6:30 p.m., Main Street Cruise In Parade (cvcacruisein.com)
Utah State University: Freedom Fire Celebration and Fireworks Show, July 3, 8 p.m., entertainment with Party Crashers at USU Maverik Stadium, followed by fireworks, $8 (435-716-9250 or loganutah.org)
CARBON COUNTY
Price: Energy Days, July 4, 5 p.m., music, festivities and food at fairgrounds followed by fireworks (seuepa.org)
Scofield: Pleasant Valley Days, July 5, noon, festivities; 5 p.m., dinner; July 6, 7 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., parade followed by festivities; fireworks at the lake (pleasantvalleydays.com/schedule)
DAGGETT COUNTY
Dutch John: Freedom Festival, July 6, times and locations vary (search Dutch John Freedom Festival on Facebook)
DAVIS COUNTY
Bountiful: Utah Voices patriotic concert, July 5, 7 p.m., Bountiful City Park (bountifulutah.gov)
Centerville: July 3, 5 p.m., festival; 6:30 p.m., children’s parade and entertainment; 8 p.m., Eclipse 6 concert followed by fireworks at Smith Park; July 4, 7 a.m., Freedom 5K and children’s run at City Hall and breakfast at Smith Park; 9 a.m., Main Street parade followed by festival (801-295-3477 or centervilleut.net)
Clearfield: July 2, 7 p.m., Clearfield Community Band concert at Bicentennial Park; July 3, 7:30 p.m., pool party at Aquatic Center; dusk, movie at Fisher Park; July 4, 7 a.m., fun run; 7:30 a.m., breakfast at Kent’s Market; 9:30 a.m., parade; 6 p.m., festival at Fisher Park followed by fireworks (clearfieldcity.org)
Kaysville: June 30, 7 p.m., patriotic devotional with Jennifer Taylor at Davis High School; July 3, 9 p.m., block party downtown; July 4, 6:30 a.m., breakfast at Davis Technology College; 7:30 a.m., 5K and 10K at Davis High School; 10 a.m., Main Street parade with USAF flyover and activities; 5 p.m., entertainment and The Revolvers and The Greg Simpson Band at Barnes Park, followed by fireworks (kaysville city.com)
Layton: Liberty Days, June 30, 7 p.m., Voices of Liberty concert at Ed Kenley Amphitheater; July 4, 6 a.m., breakfast at Wendell/Starkey parking lot; 7:15 a.m., fun run and walk; 8:30 a.m., flag ceremony at amphitheater; 10:30 a.m., parade; noon, Surf ‘n’ Swim and festivities at Commons Park; 8 p.m., New American Philharmonic Symphony with Cannoneers at amphitheater, followed by fireworks (laytoncity.org)
North Salt Lake: June 29, 8 a.m., 5K at Legacy Park; July 2, 6 p.m., car show at Eaglewood Golf Course; July 3, 5 p.m., festivities and music followed by fireworks (nslcity.org)
West Point: July 4, 6:30 a.m. race at Loy Blake Park.; 8:30 a.m. parade followed by festivities (westpointcity.org)
West Bountiful: July 3, 6 p.m., safety fair and Endless Summer concert at city park followed by fireworks; July 4, 7:30 a.m., flag-raising ceremony at City Hall; 10:30 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., festivities at city park (wbcity.org)
DUCHESNE COUNTY
Duchesne: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Wallace Park; 10:30 a.m., parade on Main Street; 11 a.m., patriotic program at Roy Park with festivities; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; 7 p.m., Hectic Hobo concert at Roy Park, followed by fireworks (duchesneartscouncil.com/upcoming-events)
EMERY COUNTY
Huntington: Heritage Days, June 29-30, 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; June 30, 7 p.m., patriotic program at Main Street Latter-day Saint Stake Center; July 2, 5:30 p.m., dinner at city park followed by Millennial Beat concert; July 3, 4:30 p.m., festivities; 9:15 p.m., bike parade and kid’s fireworks; July 4, 6 a.m., fun run; 7:30 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 3 p.m.; 6 p.m., lawn mower races at rodeo grounds, followed by fireworks (facebook.com/huntingtonheritagedays)
GARFIELD COUNTY
Panguitch: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at Zions Bank parking lot (panguitch.com)
Tropic: July 4, 10 a.m., parade at town park followed by program, races and lunch; 5 p.m., dinner; fireworks at Ruby’s Inn, pending (townoftropicut.gov)
GRAND COUNTY
Moab: July 4, 10 a.m., activities at Swanny City Park; 2 p.m., free swim at city pool; 5 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m., Ryan Shupe and The RubberBand concert followed by fireworks (discovermoab.com/events)
IRON COUNTY
Brian Head: July 4, 9:30 a.m., summer activities and certs by Lincoln County Conspiracy, Christial Mills Band and Safety Orange followed by fireworks, pending (brianhead.com)
Cedar City: July 4, 9:30 a.m., parade followed by celebrations at Main Street park; fireworks at dark (cedarlionsclub.com)
Enoch: July 4, 7 p.m., 5K through neighborhood, register online; 6 p.m., hot dogs and entertainment at Old Enoch Park, followed by fireworks (cityofenoch.org)
Parowan: July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade; followed by festivities at Main Street Park and fireworks at Iron County Fairgrounds (parowan.org)
JUAB COUNTY
Nephi: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at city park followed by festivities and fireworks at the high school (435-623-0822 or nephi.utah.gov)
KANE COUNTY
Duck Creek Village: July 5-6, noon, Village Block Party; July 6, 8 a.m., breakfast at fire station; 6:30 p.m., parade (duckcreekvillage.com)
Kanab: 7 a.m., Color Fun Run 5K at downtown church; 10 a.m., Center Street parade followed by festivities, Jagertown concert and fireworks at Jacob Hamblin Park (kanabfourth.com)
MILLARD COUNTY
Delta: June 30, 7 p.m., Liberty Program at community center; July 3, 6 p.m., children’s parade at high school; July 4, 6 a.m., 5K at ballfields; 7 a.m., breakfast at park; 9:30 a.m., Main Street Parade followed by activities at City Park; 2 p.m., free swim at West Millard Pool; 7 p.m., demolition derby at arena followed by fireworks (delta.utah.gov)
Fillmore: July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s bike parade; 7 p.m., free food and activities at Statehouse Park; July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 8:30 a.m., fun run at 330 E. 500 South; 10 a.m., parade along Center and Main Street followed by activities at park; 8 p.m., Muddy Boots concert at east softball field followed by fireworks at fairground (fillmorecity.org)
MORGAN COUNTY
Morgan: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at fairgrounds; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities at fairground; 2 p.m., cardboard boat race; 6:30 p.m., awards and talent show followed by concert (morganchamber.org)
PIUTE COUNTY
Circleville: July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade followed by entertainment at city park and fireworks (piute.org)
RICH COUNTY
Woodruff: July 3, 6 p.m., rodeo at arena; 9 p.m., dance at Town Park; July 4, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m. food and Saddle Strings concert at park; 2 p.m., rodeo at arena (facebook.com/woodruffhomecoming)
SALT LAKE COUNTY
East Millcreek: July 4, 9 a.m., parade (emclions.org)
The Gateway: July 4, 4 p.m., entertainment, food and concerts followed by fireworks (shopthegateway.com)
Holladay: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast at the Commons; 9 a.m., bike parade at Pine Park; 8:30 p.m., The Strike concert followed by fireworks (cityofholladay.com)
Magna: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast at Copper Park; 7:30 a.m., 5K; noon, parade on Main Street; 7:30 p.m., One Way Johnny concert at park followed by fireworks (801-688-8485 or magnautah.org)
Midvale: July 5, 7:30 p.m., Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band at city park (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)
Murray: Murray Fun Days, July 4, 6:30 a.m., breakfast at city park, pavilion #5; 7 a.m., patriotic ceremony; 8 and 9 a.m., 5K and kids races; 8:30 a.m. parade along State Street followed by car show, festivities and entertainment; 8:30 p.m., The Salamanders concert followed by fireworks (801-264-2614 or murray.utah.gov)
Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre: July 2, 8:30 p.m., Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Hugh Panaro utahsymphony.org)
Riverton: Town Days, June 27-29, 7 p.m., rodeo events at arena; July 2-4, carnival at city park; July 2, 4 p.m., car show at City Hall; July 3, 6:30 p.m., parade along Redwood Road; 8:15 p.m., The Strawberry Fields Band; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 7 a.m., breakfast; 7:15 a.m., 10K and 5K; 8:30 a.m., festivities; 8:20 p.m., Mark Owens concert followed by fireworks (801-254-0704 or rivertoncity.com)
Sandy: July 4, 6:50 a.m., flag ceremony at South Towne Promenade; 7 a.m., 5K; 10 a.m., festivities; 6 p.m., parade; 8 p.m., Metro Music Club concert and fireworks (801-568-7100 or sandy.utah.gov)
Salt Lake City Jordan Park: July 4, 10 p.m. fireworks (slc.gov/events)
Salt Lake City Temple Square: July 6, 7:30 p.m., 23rd Army Band at Tabernacle (templesquare.com)
Smith’s Ball Park: July 4-6-8, 6:35 p.m. and July 7, 1:05 p.m., Salt Lake Bees vs. El Paso, fireworks after games (801-325-2273 or milb.com)
South Salt Lake: July 3, 6 p.m., veterans reception at Columbus Center; July 4, 7:30 a.m., fun run at Fitts Park; 8:30 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade; 11 a.m. festivities (801-483-6076 or southsaltlakecity.com)
This Is the Place Heritage Park: Liberty Days, July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)
West Jordan: Western Stampede, July 4, 10:30 a.m., parade; July 4-6, noon, carnival at Veterans Memorial Park; July 4-6, 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 4, 10:15 p.m., fireworks at park; July 6, 8 a.m., fun run at park; 3:30 p.m., children’s parade; 9:30 p.m., movie in the park (801-569-5100 or westernstampede.com)
SAN JUAN COUNTY
Blanding: July 4, 6:30 a.m., 5K at Centennial Park; 8 a.m., patriotic program and breakfast; 10:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 4 p.m. Stan Bronson concert at high school; 5 p.m., dinner at park; 7 p.m., High Society concert followed by fireworks (blanding-ut.gov/4th)
SANPETE COUNTY
Gunnison: July 3, 4 p.m., food and motorcycle show at park; 6:30 p.m., auction; 8:30 p.m., Rob Garrett concert followed by fireworks; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 9 a.m., parade followed by festivities; noon, free swim at city pool (435-528-7969 or gunnisoncity.org)
Moroni: July 2, 5 p.m., car show at city hall; 5:30 p.m., turkey dinner; July 4, 7 a.m., fun run and breakfast at city hall; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:45 a.m., pingpong ball drop on Main Street followed by parade; 10:45 a.m., carnival and festivals; 7:30 p.m., PHAT Old Professors concert followed by fireworks (moronicity.org)
Mt. Pleasant: Hub City Days, July 3, carnival at city park; 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 4, 6 a.m., 5K and 10K at high school; 7 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., Mountain Man Rendezvous; 11 a.m., parades; noon, carnival; 6 p.m., dinner; 8 p.m., rodeo followed by fireworks (mtpleasantcity.com)
SEVIER COUNTY
Richfield: July 2-3, 8 p.m. and July 4, 3 p.m., “A Field of Stars” patriotic play at high school; July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s parade on Main Street; 7 p.m., Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand concert; July 4, 6 a.m., cannon salute; 7 a.m., fun run and 5K at city park; 9:30 a.m., Main Street parade followed by entertainment; noon, free swimming at city pool; 9:30 p.m., fireworks at west hills; 10:10 p.m., dance at city pool (435-896-6439 or richfieldcity.com)
SUMMIT COUNTY
Deer Valley: Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Hugh Panaro, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)
Henefer: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at town park; 8 a.m., breakfast; 8:30 a.m., games and vendors; noon, frozen treats; 6 p.m., barbecue dinner; 7:30 p.m., John Burrows concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (heneferutah.org/4th-of-july)
Oakley: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at recreation complex; 10 a.m., parade on Center and State Road 32; 11:30 a.m., patriotic program followed by lunch; 1 p.m., junior rodeo and festivities; July 4-6, 8 p.m., PRCA rodeo followed by fireworks; July 6, 8 a.m., breakfast (oakleycity.com)
Park City: July 4, 11 a.m., Main Street parade, followed by entertainment at city park; fireworks at dusk (historicparkcityutah.com)
TOOELE COUNTY
Grantsville: July 4, 11 a.m., downtown parade (grantsvilleut.gov)
Tooele: June 28, 7 p.m., Utah Army National Guard 23rd Army Band at aquatic center park; July 1, 4 p.m., karaoke; 5 p.m., Corvette car show; 6 p.m., dinner; July 2, 7 p.m., flag ceremony; July 3, 8 p.m., Arrival concert and fireworks at high school stadium; July 3-4, 8 p.m., rodeo at Deseret Peak Complex; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Veterans Memorial Park; 8:30 a.m., 5K at Settlement Canyon; 9 a.m., Main Street parade; 11 a.m., Charley Jenkins concert and festivities at aquatic center park; 8 p.m., rodeo followed by fireworks; July 5, 7 p.m., Nathan Osmond concert at park followed by movie in the park (tooelecity.org/our-community/4th-of-july-celebrations)
UINTAH COUNTY
Vernal: 10 a.m., parade on Main Street; fireworks at dark at city park (thisisvernal.com)
UTAH COUNTY
Lehi: July 4, 6:30 p.m., festivities at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park followed by fireworks (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)
Orem: July 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., “Cries of Freedom, The Musical,” and events at SCERA Center for the Arts (criesoffreedom.com/)
Utah Valley University: June 30, 7 p.m., patriotic service with Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, with music by Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band and One Voice Children's Choir (freedomfestival.org)
Provo: America’s Freedom Festival, July 29, 10:30 a.m., Center Street children’s parade; July 2, 6:30 p.m., Freedom Awards Gala at Utah Valley Convention Center; July 3-6, Freedom Days along Center Street; July 4, 7 a.m., Freedom Run at Kiwanis Park; 9 a.m., parade along University Avenue and Center Street; Stadium of Fire with Keith Urban at LaVell Edwards Stadium followed by fireworks at dark (freedomfestival.org)
WASATCH COUNTY
Heber: July 4, 8 a.m., Freedom Train, Heber Valley Railroad (435-654-5601 or hebervalleyrr.org)
Midway: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony with Lloyd Newell at town square; 8 a.m., breakfast; fireworks from Memorial Hill (435-654-3223 or midwaycityut.org)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Hurricane: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast at community center; 8:30 a.m., downtown parade; 9:15 a.m., patriotic ceremony followed by festivities; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; 10 p.m., fireworks (hurricanerecreation.com/4th-of-july-celebration)
Springdale: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at elementary school; 9 a.m., parade along Zion Park Boulevard (springdaletown.com)
St. George: July 4, 6:30 a.m., 4K at town square; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 7:45 a.m., parade followed by carnival and festivities; 8 p.m., Michael Ray concert at Dixie State University stadium followed by fireworks (435-627-4560 or sgcity.org)
WAYNE COUNTY
Torrey: Apple Days, July 4, talent show at The Big Apple; July 5, 5 p.m., picnic at park; 7 p.m., patriotic program at Latter-day Saint church; July 6, 7 a.m., breakfast at park pavilion; 8 a.m., 5K at fire department; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 8 p.m., the Muddy Boots Band concert and dance at The Big Apple (facebook.com/TorreyAppleDays)
WEBER COUNTY
Farr West City: July 1, movie in the park; July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at City Hall and breakfast at Mountain View Park; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade along Harrisville Road to Mountain View Park; 5 p.m., dinner and festivities followed by fireworks (farrwestcity.net)
Huntsville: June 29, 7:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 8 a.m., fun run; 8:30 a.m., potluck breakfast at city park; 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., games in the park; June 30, 6 p.m., patriotic program at Latter-day Saint church; July 4, 10 a.m., fireworks (huntsvilletown.com)
Liberty: Liberty Days, July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at city park; 9 a.m., flag ceremony and parade followed by carnival and festivities; 7 p.m., dinner; 8 p.m., dancing followed by patriotic program and fireworks (801-389-4781 or libertydays.com)
North Ogden: Cherry Days, July 4, 6:30 a.m., patriotic program at city park; 7 a.m., breakfast at park and 5K at Intermountain Clinic; 9:30 a.m., parades; 10 a.m., car show and festivities; 8 p.m., Peter Breinholt concert at Barker Park followed by fireworks (801-737-0587 or northogdencherrydays.com)
Ogden: June 28-29, 7:30 p.m, Buck Wild salute to military and first responders at Golden Spike Event Center followed by fireworks (goldenspikeeventcenter.com/events)Comment on this story
Plain City: Black and White Dairy Days, July 2, 8:30 p.m., Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand at Lee Olsen Park; July 3, car show at town square; 5 p.m., dinner, movie at dusk; July 4, 6 a.m., 5K and fun run; 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 8:30 a.m., parade and festivities; fireworks at night (search Facebook, Plain City, Utah Recreation)
Riverdale: Old Glory Days, July 3, movie in the park; July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony with Stacie Andersen at city park amphitheater; 7:30 a.m., breakfast and 5K; 9 a.m., parades followed by festivities and concerts by Nebo Road and Hearts of Steele; 10 p.m., fireworks (riverdalecity.com)
Snowbasin: July 3, 8 p.m., Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Hugh Panaro (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)