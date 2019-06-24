Members of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force base near Ogden said goodbye to Col. Lee E. Kloos and welcomed their new commander, Col. Steven G. Behmer, during a ceremony on Monday. Behmer, who joined the Air Force 21 years ago, is a command pilot with more than 2,600 hours in the A-10 and F-35A, including 110 combat sorties. A graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, he also spent time as a National Security Affairs fellow and executive officer to the commander of Air Combat Command.

Most recently, Behmer served as the commandant of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. He commanded 21 squadrons with more than 250 assigned instructors and 700 personnel to provide “graduate-level” advanced flying, tactics and cross-domain integration training for hand-selected officers across a variety of career fields. As commander of the 388th, Behmer will oversee the fighter wing’s mission to maintain combat readiness to deploy, employ and sustain F-35As worldwide. The wing is made up of 1,800 military, civilian and contract personnel. Kloos, the wing’s commander since June 2017, is retiring following a 24-year Air Force career.

