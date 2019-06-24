SALT LAKE CITY — Another door into the NBA has closed for Jimmer Fredette, but another one has opened.

The Phoenix Suns, under new management, will decline the player option on Fredette's three-year contract, making him an unrestricted free agent, The Athletic reported.

The Phoenix Suns will decline guard Jimmer Fredette’s team option for the 2019-20 season, clearing way for him to play for the Golden State Warriors in NBA Summer League, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2019

Though that stint didn't last long — the final month of the 2018-19 season — the Golden State Warriors are reportedly giving him an opportunity to keep his playing dreams alive. The Warriors plan on signing the former BYU star and NCAA national player of the year to their summer league squad, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Golden State will participate in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas next month. The Warriors' schedule has at least five games, including July 5 vs. Charlotte, July 6 vs. Toronto, July 8 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, July 10 vs. Denver and the ensuing tournament.

Fredette struggled in his most recent NBA experience with Phoenix. He only averaged 3.7 points on 27.6 percent shooting in six games with the Suns at the end of last season.

Fredette previously played for Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans and New York in the NBA, averaging 6.0 points and 1.3 assists in a limited role. He has shot just under 41 percent overall and 37.2 percent from 3-point range in the world's top league.

The 30-year-old was the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft, but he's found his most success in China. He averaged almost 38 points a game for the Shanghai Sharks and was the CBA International MVP