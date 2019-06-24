SALT LAKE CITY — “The Masked Singer” will return in September.

Fox announced its premiere schedule for fall 2019 and “The Masked Singer” will receive a primetime slot.

The show will kick off its second season with a special two-hour episode on Sept. 25, according to TV Line.

No other major Fox show is scheduled for that night, according to the release schedule. But “Almost Family,” a new drama, will join the lineup for Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.

Success: “The Masked Singer” rose to viral fame in 2018, becoming the TV season’s highest-rated new show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show was ranked among the top broadcasts across all networks as well.

Renewal: Fox renewed “The Masked Singer” for a second season at the end of January, which I wrote about for theDeseret News. Fox also announced in May that an in-house production company called Fox Alternative Entertainment would produce the next season, which would lower production costs and allow them to reach out to new stars to become guests.

Changes: “The Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy hinted in a recent interview with Extra that there might be some changes coming to season two, according to my report for the Deseret News.

“There's 16 contestants this year versus 12. I heard through the grapevine the costumes, which were amazing in the first season, have even elevated to 11,” she said.

