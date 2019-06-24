SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” has surpassed “Avatar” at the box office — sort of.

According to ComicBook.com, “Endgame” recently passed the initial run of James Cameron’s sci-fi epic. However, the victory doesn’t take into account Avatar’s rerelease in theaters, which added several minutes of footage.

Box Office Mojo reports “Avengers: Endgame” currently sits at a worldwide total of $2.75 billion at the international box office. In comparison, “Avatar” and its “Special Edition” rerelease made more than $2.78 billion.

ComicBook.com also notes “Avatar: Special Edition” generated about $40 million worldwide, which means “Avengers: Endgame” could possibly exceed “Avatar’s” total this week. I previously reported for Deseret News that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed “Endgame” will return to theaters with a few minutes of extra footage.

In an interview with Screenrant, Feige confirmed the June 28 rerelease will include bonus features following the credits.

“If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises,” he said.

Despite closing in on “Avatar’s” worldwide earnings, “Endgame” has yet to beat “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the 2015 Star Wars revival earned more than $936 million, while “Avengers: Endgame” is more than $100 million short at $834 million domestically.