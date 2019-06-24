OREM — A Utah office park that was developed for a company credited with launching the state's tech industry has undergone an $8.6 million revitalization project to target new startups.

A reopening ceremony was held last week for the 14-building Canyon Park Tech Center in Orem, the Daily Herald reported Sunday.

The campus was the former home of WordPerfect, a word processing software company. WordPerfect merged with the software company Novell in 1994, and the property was sold to investors in 2000.

The Muller Company, a real estate investment and development firm, acquired the campus two years ago. The company then renovated building lobbies and improved infrastructure, like replacing roofs and exterior lights, said Justin Farnsworth, Canyon Park operations manager.

It also added a fitness center with a lounge and yoga and spin studio, as well as a park-like area with a hammock garden and a barbecue space, Farnsworth said.

"We're taking a little bit of inspiration from some of these tech campuses like the likes of eBay and Google and Apple and those, and trying to create a live-work-play environment here with this campus that we have access to," Farnsworth said. "We're really, really trying to embrace that and tap into that entrepreneurial spirit."

About half the campus has been occupied, and the firm is working with a real estate company to find additional tenants, Farnsworth said. The campus has the capacity to support about 10,000 workers, he said.