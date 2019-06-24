KAMAS — Although summer is in full swing, the snow on state Route 150 — the Mirror Lake Highway — has finally been cleared and the road has reopened.

In a tweet early Monday afternoon, the Utah Department of Transportation announced the popular tourist route, which winds its way east from Kamas into the Uinta Mountains is now open.

Earlier this month, UDOT spokesman John Gleason, noted there were some spots on the Mirror Lake Highway were the snowpack was incredibly high for this time of year. He also noted the department’s snow removal budget for the year had been surpassed by almost $7 million.