NORTH SALT LAKE — Salt Lake police officers returned to an undisclosed area of North Salt Lake on Monday to search for a University of Utah student last seen one week ago.

But police are releasing few details about the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck, 23, until they have a better understanding of what kind of case they're investigating.

"We're not sure what the case is at this point," said Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer.

Although family and friends have not heard from Lueck for seven days, there has been no activity on either her social media accounts or bank cards. Shearer said there is also no evidence that a crime has been committed.

"We've still not found any evidence that she is in danger, that she has been harmed, specifically," he said.

Still, the sergeant said the fact that Lueck has seemingly disappeared without a trace has police "very concerned."

Lueck, a senior at the U. from El Segundo, California, went missing on June 17 after returning to Utah from visiting family. One of her cousins told police that Lueck had texted her mother after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport at 1 a.m. She then got into a Lyft car and was taken to an address in North Salt Lake.

Shearer said investigators have interviewed both the Lyft driver and the company and say their accounts of what happened corroborate with the evidence collected. The driver was cooperative with detectives, he said, and is "not a suspect at this time."

Police are not saying where in North Salt Lake Lueck was dropped off or even if it was in a residential area, business area, a park or somewhere else.

"Just in case this does turn into a criminal investigation, we're withholding that information," Shearer said Monday.

But based on undisclosed evidence collected, detectives believe she left that area shortly after arriving.

"We have reason to believe she did not stay in that area very long," he said.

Police have not said if they believe Lueck may have left the area in another vehicle or walked away, or if there is any surveillance video of her from that area.

Shearer said it's a difficult balance trying to find a missing woman versus giving out too much information publicly that may compromise an investigation should the case turn out to be a criminal matter. Shearer said there is also the possibility that Lueck simply doesn't want to be found.

An adult has a right not to be found," he said. "If she's safe and doesn't want to be found, that's OK. But please reach out to us and let us know you're OK."

Because the case continues to gain widespread attention, Salt Lake police set up a special tip line on Monday just for the Lueck case. Anyone with information on Lueck or who may have seen her is asked to call 801-799-4420, and reference her name or case 19-111129.