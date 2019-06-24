SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” is about to kick off its "14 Days of Summer" event.
The new event from Epic Games will include a number of challenges, limited-time modes and plenty of rewards to keep gamers playing throughout these early summer months.
- A new weapon will be unvaulted from the archives every 24 hours.
- There will be a new limited-time mode every day.
- There will be a new challenge every day with a free reward.
- New outfits and items will be available in the item shop for purchase.
Limited-time modes: Here are some of the LTMs we know about, courtesy of Epic Games.
- Heavy Metal Squads — The mode will only include heavy weapons.
- Storm Chasers: Surfin' — Everyone will get a vehicle at the beginning of the game and you will have to surf waves to stay alive.
- Splashdown: Try to eliminate opponents with water balloons.
- Power Up — Consume a bunch of shields to become the strongest person in the game.
- Leave None Behind — This mode relies on gamers keeping their teammates alive in the game.
- Use With Care — Resources are few and far between, so you’ll be asked to build limited structures.
- Headshots — Only headshot kills win.
- Tank Battle Squads — Increased health and shields for a normal game.
- Builders Paradise — This one is for the builders out there.
- Wick’s Bounty Duos — Eliminate players to collect coins.
- Arsenal — There will be a variety of weapons in this mode.
- Rumble — Similar to Team Rumble, but there will be fewer players.
- Loadout Swap — All players will be given random weapons throughout the game.
- Strategic Structures — Another game mode for builders.
Skins: It looks like there will be new skins for the summer challenge as well. “Fortnite” tweeted out an image that shows many of the characters relaxing on a beach.
Flashback: During winter 2018, Epic Games launched a “14 Days of Fortnite” set of challenges for the holiday season, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.