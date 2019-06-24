SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” is about to kick off its "14 Days of Summer" event.

The new event from Epic Games will include a number of challenges, limited-time modes and plenty of rewards to keep gamers playing throughout these early summer months.

A new weapon will be unvaulted from the archives every 24 hours.

There will be a new limited-time mode every day.

There will be a new challenge every day with a free reward.

New outfits and items will be available in the item shop for purchase.

Limited-time modes: Here are some of the LTMs we know about, courtesy of Epic Games.

Heavy Metal Squads — The mode will only include heavy weapons.

Storm Chasers: Surfin' — Everyone will get a vehicle at the beginning of the game and you will have to surf waves to stay alive.

Splashdown: Try to eliminate opponents with water balloons.

Power Up — Consume a bunch of shields to become the strongest person in the game.

Leave None Behind — This mode relies on gamers keeping their teammates alive in the game.

Use With Care — Resources are few and far between, so you’ll be asked to build limited structures.

Headshots — Only headshot kills win.

Tank Battle Squads — Increased health and shields for a normal game.

Builders Paradise — This one is for the builders out there.

Wick’s Bounty Duos — Eliminate players to collect coins.

Arsenal — There will be a variety of weapons in this mode.

Rumble — Similar to Team Rumble, but there will be fewer players.

Loadout Swap — All players will be given random weapons throughout the game.

Strategic Structures — Another game mode for builders.

Skins: It looks like there will be new skins for the summer challenge as well. “Fortnite” tweeted out an image that shows many of the characters relaxing on a beach.

Fortnite 14 Days of Summer is kicking off tomorrow!



✔️One unvaulted weapon a day

✔️New LTM everyday

✔️New Challenge Rewards unlocked daily

✔️New Item in the shop every day



Find out more info: https://t.co/lsIsWDFAeb pic.twitter.com/JOnXOlTDGG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2019

Flashback: During winter 2018, Epic Games launched a “14 Days of Fortnite” set of challenges for the holiday season, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.