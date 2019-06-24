SALT LAKE CITY — Disneyland guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge no longer need to make a reservation, but there’s still a catch to entering the land.

According to CNBC, guests can now freely visit the land's fictional planet Batuu as long as they have a ticket to Disneyland and the park is marked as “open." However, visitors will be turned away if Galaxy’s Edge reaches maximum capacity,

Popular destinations like Oga’s Cantina or Savi’s workshop will also require guests to make reservations using the Disneyland app or the park’s website. Reservations open at 7 a.m. PT every morning and are open until they fill up for the day, according to the Orange County Register.

Additionally, CNBC reports both Oga’s and Savi’s will require deposits to enter each attraction:

“For Oga’s, a fee of $10 per person must be placed when you book your reservation,” CNBC writes. “At Savi’s workshop, the deposit is $199.99, or the full cost of the experience.”

It’s also important to note the reservations won’t be charged unless you don’t show up at the allotted time. So if you don’t make it to Savi’s for your appointment, expect to still pay for your nonexistent lightsaber.

The OCR notes reservation times run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the cantina and allow for 45-minute visits. Additionally, Savi’s workshop is open until 11:30 p.m. Reservations also require photo ID and a credit card for confirmation, so guests can’t sell or trade for better times.

Despite the hoops guests need to jump through, the experience at Galaxy’s Edge is impressive — I’ve previously written for Deseret News that building a lightsaber at Savi’s workshop can be a spiritual experience for Star Wars fans.

Additionally, black lightsaber crystals and secret messages from iconic Star Wars characters can be found in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, a souvenir shop full of items from "Star Wars" lore.