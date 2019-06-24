SALT LAKE CITY — In his final season, Nick Rimando is an all-star.

The Real Salt Lake goalkeeper was named to the 2019 MLS All-Star Team as a MLS Commissioner Don Garber selection. Rimando was named to the team for seven straight seasons, but hasn't been on the team since 2016.

“I’m honored and, to be honest, very surprised to be selected with the class of this year’s All-Star team," Rimando said in a news release. "To be selected amongst the quality of goalkeepers that showcased their craft through the first part of the season is very humbling. Some say I deserve the recognition, I say thank you.

"I will represent my club, teammates, family, friends and fans to the best of my ability and will cherish every little bit of my last All-Star game.”

Rimando announced earlier this year that this season, his 20th, will be be his last. The 40-year-old owns every major career goalkeeping record (wins, shutouts, games played and saves).

“For someone who owns virtually every statistical goalkeeping record in MLS History, it’s only logical that Nick is a part of the 2019 MLS All Star Game,” RSL head coach Mike Petke said. “From 2000-2019 his body of work speaks for itself.”

The MLS All-Star team will host Spanish power Atletico Madrid in Orlando, Florida, on July 31.