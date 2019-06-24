SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is done with social media, according to those who also work on social media.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who just got engaged to Jake Paul, said in a video posted on Thursday that Olivia Jade, who is a YouTube star in her own right with more than 1.9 million subscribers, will be taking a break from social media after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were accused in the college admissions scandal.

“She openly tells people, ‘I’m not gonna post on social media for the next, like, year,’” Mongeau said in the video, according to Fox News.

“I feel bad for her," Mongeau added. "It sucks because I feel like she didn’t even wanna go to college. I think the mom just really wanted her daughters to (go to USC).”

Ryland Adams, a fellow YouTube star, said in the video, "She wanted to tell her Bel Air friends, like, 'Yes, they're at USC!'"

Popular YouTuber Shane Dawson took a cheeky approach: "I'm not trying to get into beef with Aunt Becky!"

Flashback: Back in March, a video surfaced online that showed Olivia Jade saying she didn’t care about going to college, according to The Huffington Post. This matches up with what these YouTube stars are now saying about her mindset. Olivia Jade also joked in a 2018 video that she was “literally never at school,” according to Fox News.

Similar: A source told People magazine that Loughlin wanted her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, to attend the University of Southern California but that it wasn’t really the girls’ decision.

“Lori was always very impressed when she met a parent who got their child into a prestigious school,” a source told People magazine. “USC became Lori’s obsession. This was the school she wanted her girls to attend. For most people that they socialize with, schools are very important. It’s very much a status thing. Parents brag about their children’s schools all the time. So many of the schools are almost impossible to get into.”

Results: As a result of the college admissions scandal, Olivia Jade watched her partnerships fall to the wayside. Sephora reportedly cut ties with her, as did TRESemmé and Estée Lauder, according to my report for the Deseret News.