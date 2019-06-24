PROVO — BYU President Kevin J Worthen has appointed Rosemary Thackeray as assistant to the president for planning and assessment.

Thackeray will replace James D. Gordon III, who is retiring after 35 years of service. Thacheray’s appointment, effective July 8, is contingent on approval from the university’s board of trustees.

Thackeray is currently an associate dean in the College of Life Sciences, where she is a professor in the department of public health.

Before coming to BYU in 2000, Thackeray was employed for nine years at the Utah Department of Health’s Bureau of Health Education. Her experience included program development and management, as well as research and evaluation.

Thackeray, who has taught undergraduate and graduate courses in evaluation and research methods. The recipient of BYU’s Young Scholar Award, her research has focused on health promotion. Most recently, her research has been related to public perceptions about maternal mental health.

While on a sabbatical in 2006-07, Thackeray worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. She earned her doctoral and master’s degrees from the University of Utah and her bachelor’s degree from Utah State University.