SALT LAKE CITY — Coming off an 11-2 season that vaulted Utah State into the final rankings and the national spotlight, the Aggies are gaining traction in the respect department.

How will USU follow up one of its finest seasons in school history under first-year coach Gary Andersen in his second stint at the school?

One national publication thinks Utah State could reach unprecedented heights this year if the best-case scenario comes together. The Aggies were tabbed by Sports Illustrated as one of three Group of 5 teams — along with UCF and Houston — who "have reachable top-10 ceilings" in the 2019 season.

SI's Joan Niesen points out that, in addition to Andersen replacing the departed Matt Wells as head coach, the Aggies have plenty of production to replace, particularly on offense. Junior quarterback Jordan Love still being in the fold, though, works in USU's favor, as does a schedule that sets the Aggies up for a potential early-season climb through the national rankings, if USU can pull off road wins at Power 5 opponents.

"Utah State’s schedule also works to its advantage in terms of climbing the standings in September and October. Last year, it took until Nov. 4 for the Aggies to warrant a mention in the AP poll, but this season, they have early road games against Wake Forest (Week 1) and LSU (Week 6) that would make for eye-catching wins. Utah State wouldn’t be the first team from outside the Power 5 to take LSU by surprise at home," Niesen wrote.

Other links

Several former Utah college football stars participated in Seattle's XFL Showcase on Saturday, according to a roster shared by Jackson Felts of Sports Radio 950 AM KJR in Seattle

.@XFLSeattle @xfl2020 Showcase at Memorial Stadium. Not all players on the list are here, particularly Bishop Sankey. pic.twitter.com/3PMn5ZVBPQ — Jackson Felts (@JacksonKJR) June 22, 2019

The locals included:

BYU wide receiver Colby Pearson

Utah running back Joe Williams

BYU quarterback Jake Heaps

Utah center JJ Dielman

BYU guard Tuni Kanuch

Southern Utah cornerback Raysean Pringle

BYU safety Micah Hannemann

Utah State defensive end Ian Togiai

BYU defensive end Tomasi Laulile

Former Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky, a fourth-round pick by San Francisco this year,shared his story with The 49ers Insider Podcast

Watch Real Monarchs' Justin Portillo arch a beautiful shot in for a goal off a free kick in the team's 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks

And finally ...

There was a local recruiting "race" going on between BYU and Utah State basketball in Arizona last week. Cougar first-year coach Mark Pope has the details.