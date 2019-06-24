SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 24.
Can Utah's water supply keep up with its booming population?
People were livid when Hilton hotel's CEO said he didn't tip housekeepers. Should you?
E-scooter use explodes across U.S., but bikes holding their own.
How this Utahn uses skills learned as Marine to combat African poaching.
Will Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert win Defensive Player of the Year again? Who will win the other NBA awards?
Pianist and composer Jennifer Thomas on why she decided to set her grand piano on fire.
A look at our InDepth coverage:
- Is it ethical to take a selfie at a tragic site, like Chernobyl or Auschwitz?
- Should the U.S. give cash payments to the descendants of slaves to atone for slavery?
- Should you trust Facebook Libra?
- Why building new airports like Salt Lake City's is rare, and what it might mean for your travel plans.
- These people want you to be ashamed of flying. Should you change your vacation plans?
- Why you shouldn't blame millennials for religious freedom's image crisis
A look at our top-read stories:Comment on this story
- Utah resort towns face major challenges due to growing popularity
- 2019 Deseret News softball All-State teams
- Why BYU can't wait for season opener against archrival Utah; what lessons did Cougars learn from last year's loss?
- Friends distribute flyers of University of Utah student missing for 5 days.
- Abraham Lincoln Bible reveals new details about his faith at the end of his life.
News from the U.S. and world:
- Istanbul mayoral re-run: Erdogan's ruling AKP loses again (BBC News)
- Bernie Sanders to unveil plan to cancel all $1.6 trillion of student loan debt (CNN)
- A 10th American has died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic (CNN)
- Trump says no preconditions to talks with Iran; warns war would lead to 'obliteration' (Fox News)
- Bodies of 7 missing climbers on Himalayan mountain recovered, officials say (Fox News)