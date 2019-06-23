LAYTON — A family was displaced Sunday after their Layton home sustained serious damage in a fire.
The fire started in the home at 975 E. 260 South, Layton firefighters tweeted just after 4 p.m. A photo of the fire showed flames billowing from the garage.
Damage was estimated at $125,000, according to fire officials. Investigators were on scene after the blaze trying to determine a cause.
The family was expected to stay with family members who live in the area.
No firefighters or residents were injured.