LAYTON — A family was displaced Sunday after their Layton home sustained serious damage in a fire.

The fire started in the home at 975 E. 260 South, Layton firefighters tweeted just after 4 p.m. A photo of the fire showed flames billowing from the garage.

Damage was estimated at $125,000, according to fire officials. Investigators were on scene after the blaze trying to determine a cause.

The family was expected to stay with family members who live in the area.

No firefighters or residents were injured.