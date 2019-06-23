SALT LAKE CITY — On Saturday night, the Claret and Cobalt took on the Chicago Fire in the Windy City. Aleksandar Katai scored off a set piece to get the home team rolling early in the fifth minute. But Real equaled the match with a penalty kick off the foot of Albert Rusnák. That was the way the match finished, in a 1-1 tie.

Nick Rimando (6) - In the 89th minute, Rimando punched away a header that helped salvage one point. He also got a rare yellow card in the 90th minute, as the match was winding down.

Donny Toia (6.5) - Toia is getting more and more comfortable at the left wing. He also has a knack for recovering back to attacking players, which he did six times in the match.

Nedum Onuoha (6.5) - Onuoha paired nicely with Justen Glad for much of the night. His vocal leadership, along with Rimando, really set the tone for the evening.

Justen Glad (7) - Glad's play was nails all evening, as he masked many of the back line's inefficiencies. He continues to gain confidence during Marcelo Silva's absence.

Aaron Herrera (7) - The right wing accounted for the most tackles on the team with three. Additionally, Herrera was key in attacking sets, as he played on both sides of the pitch.

Everton (6.5) - Controlling the time of possession was Real's speciality on this night. Everton was a huge part of the success, as Real possessed the ball 56 percent of the time.

Kyle Beckerman (7) - Beckerman was busy all night, dishing out 70 passes. The Captain helped spearhead the pace on the road to keep the match close.

Sebastian Saucedo (6.5) - Bofo got the start in the attacking midfield. He created a solid chance to helped build rhythm for the Claret and Cobalt in the first half.

Albert Rusnák (7.5) - Rusnák's penalty kick was true and tied the match in the 33rd minute. His three total shots led the team.

Corey Baird (5) - Baird's play was more average than anything else. He didn't get a shot off, and nothing much materialized for the young American.

Damir Kreilach (7) - Kreliach started in the No. 9 spot. He almost found the back of the net with a header in the 28th minute to equalize the match.

Substitutes:

Brooks Lennon (6) - Lennon entered the match for Bofo in the 70th minute. He came right in and created a chance that didn't result in a goal, but kept Real aggressive.

Sam Johnson (5) - Johnson came into the match for Baird in the 76th minute to help try to break the tie. Unfortunately, no goals or chances came about for the Liberian.

Nick Besler (N/A) - In the 83rd minute, Besler subbed in for Kyle Beckerman.