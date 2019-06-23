The Utah 1033 Foundation says it donates $25,000 to families of officers who lose their lives in the line of duty within 24 hours of their deaths. Sunday's ride began at the Harley-Davidson of Salt Lake and ended in Kamas, where the motorcyclists were greeted by Shante Johnson, the widow of Draper Police Sgt. Derek Johnson, who was shot and killed on the job in 2013.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.