SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a hidden problem simmering at many Utah schools: some students are homeless and don’t have the basic needs to succeed.

But East High School is trying to tackle those issues by helping students with food, clothing and showers.

The East High School Leopards know how to step up for each other. In the last two years, school leaders have opened a food pantry, a clothing boutique and a shower room complete with washing machines. All of it is aimed at keeping homeless students in school with their peers. They’re now sharing that compassionate approach with fellow students in the summer, too.

“East High School is great,” said Islam Djobo, who graduated from the school this spring. “I’m going to miss the school.” Islam and his sisters, Wali, Mouhina and Amida, were picking up meals and washing products for their family Tuesday at the Smith’s East High Leopard Stash.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Karina Soto, family services assistant, helps Islam Djobo, Wali Djobo and Amida Djobo take a cartload of food from the Smith's East High Leopard Stash at East High School to their vehicle in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

“Sometimes we struggle to get stuff,” said Islam.

So, they get critical help from the food pantry that opened last fall at the school with a $70,000 grant from Smith’s Food.

“We don’t have that much money to get some stuff,” Djobo said. “So, we come here and we get some food, and a little bit of clothes.”

During the school year, the Leopard Stash and Boutique are open daily, before and after school. This summer it’s open from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“We like coming here and getting some stuff when we need help,” said Wali Djobo, who will be a senior at East this fall.

The Leopard Stash and Boutique are open to any student in the Salt Lake City School District and their family.

“It makes coming to school much … easier,” said Karina Soto, a recent graduate, who has been homeless.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Librarian Julie Anzelmo, right, Karina Soto, family services assistant, restocks books that students can take at the Smith's East High Leopard Stash at East High School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Even though she was embarrassed by her living situation at first, help from her classmates kept her in school. Now, she’s no longer homeless, and she’s excited about her future.

“It was helpful because I knew my school had my back, and they cared about me, and that’s really important me,” Soto said.

That compassion kept her hopeful and focused on her education.

“I felt like I belonged,” she said. “So, I was wasn’t uncomfortable in any shape or form, and it really allowed me to develop into the person I am today.”

Soto is the first high school graduate in her family, and the first headed to college. She’ll attend the University of Utah this fall.

This summer, she’s giving back, working at the Stash, sharing the support. “You should never judge people. That’s what I always say because you don’t know where they’re at, or their situation.”

Donations keep the boutique and the pantry going, and can be made online or at the school’s front desk. Towels and new underwear are always items in need.