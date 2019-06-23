WASHINGTON, Washington County — A man was arrested early Sunday following a stabbing that left another man in critical condition, police said.

About 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched on reports that one man had been stabbed multiple times in his torso. The incident occurred in the area of West Harvest Lane in Washington, according to a statement from Washington police.

The injured man was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said. His name and age were not immediately released.

Jason Reveal, 45, of St. George, was booked into Washington County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and aggravated burglary, according to the statement.

Police did not describe the circumstances that led to the stabbing.